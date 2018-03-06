Seattle Reign FC updates preseason roster

The Seattle Reign announced an update to their preseason roster, trimming it down to 25 players from the initial 34-player roster from February 19. The roster includes 17 players under contract, 4 players acquired in the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft, 2 NWSL College Draft Picks, and 9 non-roster invitees.

2018 Seattle Reign Preseason Roster

Key: (NRI) Non-Roster Invitee; NYR (Not Yet Reported to Camp); CDP (2018 NWSL College Draft Pick); Out of Market (OM)

Goalkeepers



Lydia Williams (NYR), Michelle Betos, Adelaide Gay (NRI), and Morgan Bertsch (NRI)

Defenders

Lauren Barnes, Yael Averbuch, Kristen McNabb, Theresa Nielsen (OM), Megan Oyster, Ally Haran (CDP), Maddie Bauer, Christen Westphal, Dominique Bond-Flasza (NRI), Steph Catley (NYR), Celia Jimenez Delgado (CDP/NYR)

Midfielders

Jessica Fishlock (NYR), Morgan Andrews, Shannon Simon (NRI), Stephanie Ribeiro (NRI), Stephanie Verdoia (NRI), Rumi Utsugi (OM), Allie Long (NYR), Elizabeth Addo, Rosie McShane (NRI)

Forwards

Beverly Yanez, Jasmyne Spencer, Kiersten Dallstream, Megan Rapinoe (NYR), Nahomi Kawasumi, Jodie Taylor (NYR), Jaycie Johnson (NRI), Georgia Cloepfil (NRI)

Notes

Rumi Utsugi is one of the international players on duty with a national team | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA