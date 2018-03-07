USA vs England Live Scores, Updates and Results in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup (0-0)

USWNT 1 - 2 England

Prediction: Although they have had the upper hand in this match up in previous years, the USWNT are coming off an unremarkable year while England have seemingly gone from strength to strength. England's performances against France and Germany show just how far they have improved and have started Phil Neville's reign in a positive fashion. When you consider the above and how unsettled the USWNT have been throughout the tournament, England could do the improbable here and pick up a big win, thus finishing as this year's champions.

The USWNT are lead by head coach Jill Ellis while England are led by new head coach, Phil Neville.

Projected Lineup for England (4-3-3): Bardsley; Bronze, Asante, Bright, Stokes; Scott, Walsh, Kirby; Parris, Taylor, Duggan.

Projected Lineup for USWNT (4-2-3-1): Naeher; Smith, Dahlkemper, Davies, O'Hara; Horan, Ertz; Pugh, Lloyd, Rapinoe; Morgan.

The match will be played at the Orlando City Stadium on March 7, 2018. The game will kick off at 7:00PM EST and will be broadcast on ESPNews in the United States, and on BBC Two in the United Kingdom.

The English team will be a little concerned with the goals they gave up to Germany in the previous game as those are goals that can be prevented with enough concentration. The team will obviously work on that before their match up against the USWNT but if it's not fixed by the time the first whistle blows tomorrow, they will give the USWNT too many opportunities in front of their goal and there's only so many chances that the USWNT will fail to put away before they get the job done. Karen Bardsley​ in goal will have to lead those in front of her and make sure they maintain their concentration for the full 90 minutes if they want to come away with the win.

England ran riot against France | Source: Jamie Sabau-Getty Images North America

England come into this match in high spirits. So far, Phil Neville's reign has started better than he could have expected. A 4-1 thumping of France and almost beating Germany in the last two matches England have played show that England are gearing up to be a force in next year's FIFA Women's World Cup. At the heart of those performances has been the fire power that Jodi Taylor and Fran Kirby​ bring to the table. If those two continue to click as well as they have throughout the tournament so far, and the likes of Toni Duggan or Ellen White chip in as well, England will be on course to finish as the winners of this year's edition of the SheBelieves Cup.

The one positive to come out of the tournament so far for the USWNT has been their backline. Without the leadership of Becky Sauberbrunn, who missed the tournament due to injury, Abby Dahlkemper and youngster Tierna Davidson​ have done well, all things considered. Alyssa Naeher​ has also gone a long way into reassuring fans of her status as the starting goalkeeper for the national team after a strong showing against France. This backline will be tested against England though, who have enough quality in their forward line to cause any team in the world problems. If they can get through this test with a strong effort, many will feel as though the USWNT are finally regaining their footing on the world's stage again.

Alex Morgan will look to open her account at the 2018 SheBelieves Cup against England | Source: Cindy Lara-VAVEL USA

The USWNT have always had tremendous firepower and the likes of Alex Morgan, Christen Press, Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn and more, many would expect for scoring goals to not be a problem for the hosts. However, so far in the tournament, the USWNT have only managed to score two goals in total, with only one of those goals coming from a regular goal-scorer on the team. This lack of cutting edge could be attributed to many things but what seems to be happening is not only are the USWNT not creating as many chances as they used to but they cannot seem to find the back of the net regularly when they do get opportunities. With this being the last game of the tournament, the USWNT will want to finish on a high and topple England to win the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. They will need to find their efficiency in front of goal in order to do that, and it remains to be seen if that can be done.

The USWNT and England have met in the SheBelieves Cup before and on both occasions, the USWNT came out victorious. In their shared history, the USWNT has always been the superior team and managed to find the goal or goals that would give them a victory over England whether they were home or away. Both teams come into this game with one win and one draw each, after facing France and drawing with Germany.

Hello everyone to VAVEL USA's coverage of the final match of the 2018 SheBelieves Cup. The match up will feature the hosts, the United States of America and England, who currently top the table in this tournament. I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, and will be with you throughout the entirety of this SheBelieves Cup clash.