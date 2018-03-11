Diego Rossi stars as LAFC put five goals past Real Salt Lake

INCIDENTS: MLS Regular Season match between Real Salt Lake and Los Angeles FC. The match was played at the Rio Tinto Stadium, 20,706 spectators.

Diego Rossi scored two goals to help Los Angeles FC pick up their first road win in the MLS after a convincing 5-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Joao Plata opened the scoring on 20 minutes, but goals from Rossi and Latif Blessing turned the game around and handed the visitors the lead at half-time.

Benny Feilhaber doubled LAFC's advantage just two minutes after the break and Rossi and Carlos Vela wrapped up the victory in the final nine minutes of the game.

LAFC start game brightly

Bob Bradley's side was coming into the game off the back of their first victory in the MLS and they started the game very brightly.

Marco Ureña threaded the ball through to Vela on six minutes, and after the striker rounded the 'keeper, his shot was blocked on the line by Demar Phillips.

Vela went close twice more in the opening 10 minutes of the game before the hosts almost found themselves ahead.

Plata fired over the bar on 12 minutes and both Kyle Beckerman and David Horst saw their attempts go wide and over the bar respectively.

Hosts take lead through Plata

Mike Petke's side had a chance to break the deadlock on 20 minutes after Plata was brought down in the penalty area by Dejan Jakovic.

The striker stepped up and took the spot-kick himself. Tyler Miller saved brilliantly, however, Plata reacted quickly and struck the rebound home to break the deadlock.

The game at Rio Tinto Stadium sprung into life with both Jefferson Savarino and Horst striking at Miller – two good chances for the hosts to double their lead.

Rossi and Blessing turn game around

It was LAFC that had the next opening, on the half-hour mark, and the visitors made the most of the chance by leveling the game.

A quick break forward saw Ureña take the ball up the left side before threading a pass through to Rossi, who slotted the ball past Nick Rimando.

The visitors soon found themselves ahead after some clockwork football three minutes later. Ureña's pass was taken in by Rossi, who played in the overlapping Steven Beitashour.

The full-back managed to play the ball across the face of goal first time for Blessing, who tapped home inside the six-yard box.

LAFC should've had a third goal in the game on 38 minutes. Ureña's played Rossi through in front of an open goal, however, the striker cannoned the ball off the post.

Feilhaber strikes after half-time

Albert Rusnák's snapshot across goal, under a minute after the restart, went narrowly wide, and with their first chance of the second-half, LAFC added a third.

Beitashour's low cross was just out of the reach of Justen Glad, and Feilhaber made no mistake at the near post, sliding the ball home.

Ureña was denied by a superb point-blank save from Rimando, and it was the visitors that went on to control the game.

LAFC add two goals late

Two chances from Ureña and Vela went wide of Rimando's goal, however, they managed to add a fourth goal nine minutes from time.

Rossi was played in behind the Real Salt Lake defence once again and he produced a clinical finish, slotting into the bottom corner for his second of the game.

Five minutes later, the hosts' misery was compounded even further. A quick counter-attack was rounded off by Vela, who lifted the ball over the approaching 'keeper and into the net.