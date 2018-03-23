New England Revolution vs New York City FC Live Scores, Updates and Results in 2018 Major League Soccer (0-0)

New England Revolution 0 - 2 New York City FC

Prediction: Both the Revolution and NYCFC have started their seasons well enough, albeit the Revs have won one less game than the visitors. Even with their returning players and the players that NYCFC have unavailable due to injury or international duty, I can't see New England winning this game. NYCFC have shown how much depth they have in their roster and have the capability to win ugly if necessary.

The head coach for the Revolution is Brad Friedel while Patrick Vieira continues on as the head coach of NYCFC. The officiating crew for this match will be Jair Marrufo as the center official, Kyle Atkins and Cameron Blanchard as the assistant referees, Robert Sibiga as the fourth official and Christopher Penso will be in charge of the VAR.

Projected Lineup for New York City FC: Johnson; Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Sweat; Ofori, Herrera; Medina, Moralez, Tajouri; Berget.

Projected Lineup for New England Revolution: Turner; Farrell, Delamea, Dielna, Somi; Caldwell, Zahibo; Rowe, Fagundez, Penilla; Bunbury.

The match will be played at Gillette Stadium on March 24, 2018. The game will kick off at 1:30PM EST and will be broadcast on MLS Live.

New York City FC haven't shown any real weakness as of yet but they will have history to bear with when they head into New England. The away side has struggled to win in New England, even if on paper they have had the stronger team. They will want to rectify that statistic this weekend and keep their current great start going into Week 5 of the season.

NYCFC put on a strong showing against Orlando last time out | Source: nycfc.com

Three straight wins since the season started puts New York City right at the top of the MLS. This has been done partially without the services of talisman David Villa who is out injured at the moment. What that tells the rest of the MLS is that NYCFC have the roster to keep winning games and not have to rush Villa back before he has fully recovered from his injury. In his absence, Maxi Moralez has been the creative force for NYCFC and although it's not his natural position, Ismael Tajouri has done a respectable job leading the line.

The Revolution will be well-rested coming into this game but you worry for how well they will be able to control this game without the services of Lee Nguyen, who continues his strife with the club as he seeks a move elsewhere. The 'Revs' were fortunate to pick up their win last weekend and you would expect NYCFC to have a sturdier defense that of the Rapids. The New England backline can be got at, and with a team as strong going forward as NYCFC, this will be the sternest test yet for New England.

The 'Revs' celebrate their last gasp winner against Colorado | Source: mlssoccer.com

New England come into this game on a high. They managed to snatch an improbably win against the Colorado Rapids last weekend, leaving it late to get their first home win of the season. New England also have managed to generally come out on top when facing NYCFC at home. When both of those things come into play, the likes of Diego Fagundez and Teal Burnbury will fancy their chances at home against any version of the away side.

The New England Revolution have won two out of the three home games they have played against New York City FC, even when their respective forms should have made NYCFC undisputed winners in those games. The home side will look to keep that trend going while NYCFC will want to pick up their fourth consecutive win so far this season.

Hello everyone to the another weekend of Major League Soccer action! I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, for this Eastern conference clash between the New England Revolution and New York City FC. Stay with us at VAVEL USA for live updates on what should be a great game.