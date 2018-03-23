Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals FC Live Scores, Updates and Result of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League (0-0)

Orlando Pride 2 - 2 Utah Royals FC

Prediction: As it's only the first game of the season, not much can be drawn about either team at the moment. However, both sides have great firepower and midfields that can unlock most teams in the NWSL. Orlando will be looking to start their season off right while Utah will look to cause the upset so I would not be surprised to see goals in this game.

The officiating crew for this match will be Danielle Chesky as the center official, Trent Vanhaitsma and Gjovalin Bori as the assistant referees, and Miguel Martes as the fourth official.

Projected Lineup for Utah Royals FC: Smith; Moros, Corsie, Sauerbrunn, O'Hara; Gorry, Scott, Laddish; Rodriguez, Bowen, Thorsnes.

Projected Lineup for Orlando Pride: Harris; Poliana, Krieger, Mônica, Pickett; Kennedy, van Egmond, Nairn; Leroux, Morgan, Marta.

The match will be played at the Orlando City Stadium on March 24, 2018. The game will kick off at 7:30PM EST and will be broadcast on Lifetime, NWSLSoccer.com and go90.

The weakness in Utah could be the fact that they are a new team and that they may still be adjusting to their new home, new city and new coach. Many of the players played together on the former FC Kansas City team but they will now have to adapt to how Laura Harvey wants them to play and then use those instructions in their first outing as a team. Thus, it may take them a little time to truly gel as a team and as different units on the field.

Katrina Gorry could be the difference maker for Utah this season | Source: Robert Cianflone-Getty Images AsiaPac

The Utah Royals are new to the league, being the latest expansion team, but their head coach and their overall team will be familiar to anyone who watches the NWSL. Thus, the overall style of the team should be similar to what we have seen during Laura Harvey's time at Seattle Reign FC. Their frontline is also full of potential match winners such as Amy Rodriguez has recovered from her season-ending injury, and both Katie Bowen and Elise Thorsnes have been brought in to bolster the attack. If they get the right service, these three can cause any team problems and they will be looking to do so this weekend against Orlando.

The one thing most Pride fans will be looking at is how well their defense has improved during the offseason. Orlando's inconsistency throughout the season and during the playoffs was their inability to close out games. Their defense, which features the likes of Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris in goal and now two Brazilians in Poliana and Mônica will want to go into the next match of the season with a clean sheet. Harris is one of the more capable goalkeepers in the NWSL and she will want to prove that she is still the best goalkeeper at the club, especially after head coach Tom Sermanni brought in Hayley Kopmeyer during the offseason. She, along with her backline will look to be locked in from the first whistle to the last, and hopefully keep out what could be a potent Utah team.

Morgan and Leroux will be looking to reignite their national team partnership for Orlando | Source: ussoccer.com

Orlando come into the season with their star attack bolstered by offseason trades. Alex Morgan and Marta will now be joined by Sydney Leroux in what could be a potentially incisive frontline. Morgan and Marta proved last season that they have developed a very good partnership and added goals to that chemistry, while Leroux comes into the new season looking to re-establish herself as one of the league and the United States Women's National Team most feared strikers. Morgan and Leroux should have no problems finding the connection they had throughout their national team years and if they combine early and quickly with Marta, the rest of the league will be in a for a difficult season every time they meet the Pride.

The Orlando Pride and Utah Royals FC will meet for the first time ever in the league but many familiar faces will be on both sides of the field and off it. The Pride will want to start their season convincingly by winning their opening home game while the Royals will be looking to establish themselves in the NWSL with an away win and the upset.

Welcome everyone to the opening weekend of the 2018 National Women's Soccer League season! I'm your host, Kudzi Musarurwa, for this first clash between the Orlando Pride and league newcomers, Utah Royals FC. Stay with us at VAVEL USA for live updates on what should be a great game.