Christen Press heads back to Sweden

After weeks of speculation since declining to play for the Houston Dash, Christen Press will be returning to the country where she made her name, Sweden. Press will be playing in the Damallsvenskan for her one of her former clubs Kopparbergs/Göteborg FC until at least this summer and possibly longer.

Svensson looks forward to having Press at the club

Press during her first stint with Göteborg FC | Source: goteborgfc.se

Sporting director for Göteborg FC, Lasse Svensson spoke to the club's official website and could not contain his excitement about securing Press. Svensson stated that Press was one of the world's "top strikers" and the club was "extremely pleased" to have completed the signing before the next half of the season began. Svensson also stated that Press did not want to remain in Houston and decided to come back to Europe due to her previous relationship with coach Torbjörn Nilsson.

Svensson believes that Press can reclaim the form she had in the past in Sweden and that with the US international, the team will become "even stronger in attack", there will be more attacking options for manager Marcus Lantz and that the club has gotten "a player that the supporters already love". Svensson finished off by impressing that they would see how things went for now before discussing a longer contract with Press this summer.

Sweden and Press seem to match up well together

Sweden offered Pres the opportunity to become the well-known player she is today. When she played for Tyresö FF from 2013 to 2014, the 29 year old forward scored 25 goals in 26 appearances. Not only did the team go on to win the Damallsvenskan title that season but were also very close to securing a UEFA Women's Champions League medal as well.

Press decided to leave the NWSL after being traded to Houston by Chicago | Source: fourfourtwo.com

After leaving Sweden, Press went back to the United States and played for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women's Soccer League for four seasons. In that period, Press was just as prolific for Chicago as she was in Sweden, picking up 35 goals in 68 appearances for the Red Stars. Chicago made the NWSL Playoffs in every season that Press played there and she was among the highest goal scorers in the NWSL every season. After a trade to Houston, in which Press decided to not play in for Houston this year, and an admission by Jill Ellis that Press' omission from the upcoming USWNT friendlies against Mexico was due to not having a club, Press entered discussion with a few teams and decided to go back to Sweden.

If things go as well as they did for Press a few years ago, she may just stick around in Sweden and continue to grow her name in the women's game.

Quotes via goteborgfc.se