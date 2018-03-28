Houston Dash vs Utah Royals FC Live Stream, Updates, and Commentary in 2018 NWSL (0-0)

Meanwhile, after five seasons with the Seattle Reign, Laura Harvey has taken the helm at brand new Utah Royals. She’s determined to finally claim an NWSL title, and this just might be the year she’s able to pull it off. With her personnel, playing style, and perhaps some more moves she’s got hidden up her sleeve, the Royals are by no means the underdog this season.

This game will kick off the second weekend of NWSL play in 2018, and there is plenty of upside for both sides. Dash head coach Vera Pauw may be new to the NWSL, but her fresh perspective seems to be just what the club needed.

Their match up against the Orlando Pride is still impressive though, and they look forward to continuing to grow and improve with every match. They enter this weekend in hopes of stealing all three points on the road before the international FIFA Break which will send most internationals to their respective national teams for a friendly match or two.

Meanwhile, the Utah Royals have proven that just because they’re the new kids on the block, they’re just as ready to claim the NWSL title this season. They put on quite the show last weekend in Orlando, and if not for a questionable penalty on defender Becky Sauerbrunn, could very well have come away with their first-ever three points.

With a new coach and plenty of roster changes, five players made their debut in orange last weekend. One of these new debuts was Kimberly Keever, a rookie from the 2018 NWSL College Draft, who gave Houston the lead in the 38th minute with her first-ever NWSL career goal.

The season looks to be hopeful for the Houston Dash. In last weekend’s season opener, it was refreshing to see a different side of the club, who have faced quite a struggle in roster balance over the past few seasons. Attackers Kristie Mewis and Rachel Daly have been moved into the outside back positions, and so far it seems like it’s working well for the Dash. The two were able to track back to defend their respective flanks while also getting high and being an active part of the Dash attack.

Houston Dash vs Utah Royals FC Live Updates

The Houston Dash host their second consecutive NWSL game of the season at BBVA Compass Stadium. They kick off week two by hosting newcomers, the Utah Royals. Both teams will be looking for their first win of the season as each of them enter week two with draws from last week. The Dash split points with the Chicago Red Stars in the last minute of the match while the Royals took a point on the road against the Orlando Pride in what might have been the most exciting game from opening weekend. The teams have found themselves right beside each other in standings; Utah is in fourth place while Houston is in fifth.

Houston Dash vs Utah Royals FC Live Stream Commentary

Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2018 National Women’s Soccer League match between the Houston Dash and Utah Royals FC. My name is Bianca Verar and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens here on VAVEL. This game will be broadcasted with the go90 app and NWSL website.