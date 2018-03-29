Rachel Daly named to England Women's National Team roster

England Head Coach Phil Neven named, Houston Dash defender, Rachel Daly to the England Women’s National Team Tuesday. Daly had two appearances for England in the 2018 SheBelieves Cup this past March. In January, Daly was called up for preparations for the upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup qualifiers and March’s SheBelieves Cup. Although Daly did not make the initial England SheBelieves Cup roster, she would be added to the roster later due to a Karen Carney injury. Daly has nine total caps for England’s National Team, earning her first cap and international goal in 2014 against Serbia.

Daly had a superb game against the Chicago Red Stars last Sunday. She got the start at left back for the Houston Dash’s 2018 season opener. Due to Daly’s defense, Chicago had a difficult time getting any offensive momentum for the majority of the match. Daly also created many offensive chances for the Dash. Her speed on and off the ball from the flanks keep the Chicago defense on their toes the entire game. Daly nearly keeped Red Star Taylor Comeau’s equalizer off the board. Her attempt to head the ball clear grazed the top of her head and into the net. The Houston Dash would settle for a 1-1 draw.

Rachel Daly is listed as a defender on England's Women's National Team roster. (Photo by Richard Sellers/PA Images via Getty Images)

Currently, the England Women hold the number two ranking in the World. The England Lionesses earned the number two ranking after finishing second in the SheBelieves. Coach Nevin expressed praise of his squad to TheFA.com, “I am really pleased for the players that their hard work has been recognised in the new rankings.”

In April, England will play a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches against Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Lionesses will first host Wales in an important match on April 6 in Southampton, England. Wales currently hold the top spot in the qualifying group, with England one point behind with a game at hand. England, will then travel to Bosnia and Herzegovina to play on April 10. The England Lionesses will try to advance to their fourth consecutive Women’s World Cup. These next two matches can put them atop their qualifying group.

England full roster:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabrielle George (Everton), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).

Quotes via TheFA.com