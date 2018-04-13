Washington Spirit vs North Carolina Courage Live Stream, Updates, and Commentary in NWSL 2018

Be sure to come back as new information will be added as it becomes available, and join me for live game updates from the stadium in Boyds, Maryland!

One of the biggest storylines of the match will be the play of Ashley Hatch and Taylor Smith, both of whom were traded from the Courage to the Spirit during the offseason. In return, the Courage acquired United States Women's National Team forward Crystal Dunn who spent the previous season playing in England with Chelsea FC rather than playing for the Spirit. Other than the acquisition of Dunn, the Courage are nearly the same team as they were in 2017. The Spirit, on the other hand, will likely be starting just four players from their final 2017 match against the Courage. Defenders Estelle Johnson, Whitney Church, Caprice Dydasco, and midfielder Mallory Pugh will be the only remaining starters from 2017.

The Washington Spirit and the North Carolina Courage faced off three times during the 2017 season. The Courage swept those three matches with scores of 1-0, 2-0, and 3-2, with the first and third of those matches being played at Maureen Hicks Field at the Maryland Soccerplex. The Spirit are a vastly different team this season, but they have struggled to some degree with their chemistry after adding so many new pieces. The Courage will hope to get midfielder Sam Mewis back onto the field for the first time this season. The Spirit also hosted the Courage for a preseason match in Richmond, VA on March 17, 2018, where the Courage won 3-0. In the first meeting on the opening weekend of the 2017 season, McCall Zerboni scored the first goal in Courage history in the 1-0 victory.

Courage midfielder McCall Zerboni scores the only goal in the 1-0 opening match of the 2017 NWSL season against the Washington Spirit. | Photo: @NWSL

The Courage are hoping to extend their winning streak to three games after winning their two opening matches of the season against the Portland Thorns FC and Sky Blue FC. Both matches ended with late goals for North Carolina sealing 1-0 victories. The Courage defense has been phenomenal thus far, allowing just one shot on goal in their two matches played. The offense has been equally impressive, generating 30 shots in two matches, but with just one goal scored in each game, the conversion rate has to improve. The Courage recently added two new players to the team; defender Cari Roccaro formerly of the Houston Dash and midfielder Sarah Teegarden, to fill out the roster while Debinha is away with the Brazilian Women's National Team. The Courage will attempt to be just the second team to win on the road in 2018. The Courage were the only team in the NWSL last season to have a winning record on the road.

The Spirit are entering the match on the high note after winning their home opener against the Orlando Pride two weeks ago. The 2-0 victory was the first shutout for new starting goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe as a member of the Spirit. Leading the way on offense, Mallory Pugh scored her first goal of the 2018 NWSL to open the scoring for the Spirit, and Ashley Hatch scored the second goal for Washington just a few minutes later. Hatch and Pugh were the first and second leading goal scorers in 2017 respectively, with Hatch winning Rookie of the Year honors. The star forwards will need to work hard against the Courage defense that has not allowed a goal yet this season.

The Courage are at the top of the league standings after two weeks with a record of 2-0-0. The Spirit are mired in the middle of the pack with a record of 1-0-1. They lost to the Seattle Reign FC in Seattle on opening weekend before returning home and winning their home opener.

Welcome to live coverage of the National Women's Soccer League's Week Three match between the Washington Spirit and the North Carolina Courage in Boyds, Maryland at the Maryland Soccerplex. My name is Aaron Bellamy and I am excited to bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the match here on VAVEL USA. From now until the game kicks off on Saturday, April 14th at 7:00 pm ET, news and notes about the game will be posted here to keep you up to date, and make sure to come back at kick off for LIVE updates!