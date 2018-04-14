Atlanta United FC vs New York City FC Live Scores, Updates and Results in the 2018 Major League Season (0-0)

Atlanta United FC 2 - 2 New York City FC

Prediction: Both teams have explosive. creative attacks so it may come down to a question of which defense can withstand the pressure best. Atlanta's defense has been the less firm of the two backlines in question but at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, not many would bet against the hosts.

The officiating crew for this match will be Allen Chapman as the center official, Jeremy Hanson and Cameron Blanchard as the assistant referees, and Sorin Stoica as the fourth official. Kevin Terry Jr. will be in charge of the VAR system.

Projected lineup for New York City FC: Johnson; Tinnerholm, Callens, Chanot, Sweat; Ring, Herrera; Medina, Moralez, Wallace; Villa.

Projected lineup for Atlanta United FC: Guzan; González Pírez, Parkhurst, McCann; Ambrose, Larentowicz, Nagbe, Gressel; Almirón; Villalba, Martínez.

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 15, 2018. The game will kick off at 6:00PM EST and will be broadcast on FS1 and TSN2.

So far, Patrick Vieira​'s side has not shown too many weaknesses and goalkeeper Sean Johnson has been in fine form. However, their ability to cope with pace will be severely tested against Atlanta and it will be interesting to see how well their midfield and backline cope with Atlanta's play going forward, especially in transition.

Maxi Moralez has been instrumental to NYCFC's strong start | Source: mlssoccer.com

After some low scoring games on their way to the top of the MLS, NYCFC found their groove against Real Salt Lake last time out. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi and Maxi Moralez have filled the void left by David Villa while the talisman was out of the side due to injury. The Spaniard is back this weekend and will look to start of his season right with a few goals against Atlanta if possible. NYCFC have not lost away from home in a long time and they will look to keep that streak going this weekend.

​Where Atlanta have shown the most vulnerability is in their backline. Greg Garza continues to be sidelines with a right shoulder injury and Leandro González Pirez has been prone to calamitous mistakes in dangerous positions. If Atlanta want to win this game, they cannot afford to give NYCFC gifts like that in their part of the field as the away side has the players capable of capitalizing from those mistakes in a heart beat.

Josef Martínez is looking to add even more goals to his five so far this season | Source: atlutd.com

Atlanta come into this game full of confidence and know that a win over NYCFC would put them in first place in the East. Four straight wins after an opening day shocker against the Houston Dynamo demonstrates just how well Atlanta are playing at the moment. Gerardo 'Tito' Martino​ has changed the formation of the team this season so both Héctor Villalba and Josef Martínez can be on the field at the same time and it's paid off. With Miguel Almirón given a free role just behind the strikers, Martínez have continued on where they had left off last season. The Venezuelan is currently leading the league with five goals and will look to add to that total this weekend.

Two of the most impressive sides in the MLS met this weekend and will look to stamp their authority in the Eastern conference early on by picking up all three points on Sunday night. The two previous meetings between Atlanta United FC and New York City FC ​ended in 3-1 scorelines, with the home team being victorious on each occasion.

Welcome back everyone to another weekend in Major League Soccer. This is your host for the duration of the match, Kudzi Musarurwa, in the first clash of the season between Atlanta United FC and New York City FC. Stay with us at VAVEL USA for live updates on what should be a great game.