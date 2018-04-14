Colorado Rapids vs Toronto FC Preview: The Rapids look to take advantage of the schedule

The Colorado Rapids welcome current champions, Toronto FC this weekend as they look to get only their second win of this Major League Soccer season. The hosts will try to cause the upset as they hope their opponents will have one eye on the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final which is set for next week.

Colorado has proven to be a tough test for Toronto

Édgar Castillo could be a difference maker for the Rapids | Source: coloradorapids.com

In recent times, the Colorado Rapids have not been an easy time for Toronto FC, with the hosts picking up a win at home in 2016. Colorado will look to that record and try to use it as motivation against the visiting Canadian side. The Rapids are also almost undefeatable at home, making Dick's Sporting Goods Park one of the hardest venues for visiting teams.

Colorado find themselves with just one win this season and that has been because of their propensity to concede late goals. Those late lapses in concentration leave them in the bottom half of the Western conference table even though their play has been that of one of the better sides in the West. They cannot afford those kind of lapses around Toronto, who have seemingly roused themselves after a poor start to the season.

Toronto's depth set to take center stage

Tosaint Ricketts will be looked upon to lead the line for Toronto | Source: torontofc.ca

On of the reasons why Toronto is still considered a strong side in the MLS despite their slightly alarming first few games, is because of the depth they possess. That depth will be brought forward in a big way this weekend as they have this game against the Rapids on Saturday and then follow that with the first leg of the CCL final on Tuesday night. Jozy Altidore​'s injury which may rule him out of this game will be a further test of just how much quality is on this deep roster.

Head coach Greg Vanney will probably rest the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Víctor Vázquez but Tosaint Ricketts is a capable understudy/replacement for those players. Gregory Van der Wiel, while seemingly still coming to grips with life in the MLS, is one of the best passers on the team. His accuracy will be needed on Saturday as Toronto look to find their second win of the season.

Prediciton

Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Toronto FC