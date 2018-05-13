Chicago Red Stars vs. Houston Dash recap: Houston's unbeaten streak continues as Red Stars come back twice for a draw

The Houston Dash extended their unbeaten streak to three games as they traveled to take on the Chicago Red Stars in a thrilling match that ended in a 2-2 draw. The Dash now have a win and two ties in their last three games after earning only one point in their previous five. While Chicago hasn’t won a game since April, four ties in their last five matches have helped the team remain in fourth place with 11 points.

Rachel Daly and Kristie Mewis scored for the Dash, marking their second and first goals of the season, respectively. Sam Kerr scored in the first half and Sofia Huerta converted a penalty kick in the second half to level it up.

Dash score first, Red Stars Equalize in first half

Houston went up 1-0 early courtesy of a Daly goal. Dash forward Nichelle Prince sent a through ball to Daly a little past midfield after which Daly took a few touches and curled it past goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher for her second goal of the season.

The lead would only last 14 minutes. In the 20th minute, Dash keeper Jane Campbell’s pass back to the defensive line was intercepted by Arin Gilliland who sent it across to Kerr who netted her second goal in as many games to equalize the match 1-1.

Second half mirrored the first to end in a draw

Huerta fouled Mewis a few yards outside of the 18-yard box. Daly stepped up to take the kick, sending it into the box to Australian-international Kyah Simon. Simon then passed it to Mewis who sent it past Naeher and into the back of the net for her first goal of the season.

The Red Stars spent the next 20 minutes looking for the equalizer and it came in the form of a penalty kick. Gilliland dribbled towards the box and took a shot from outside which was blocked, but Dash defender Amber Brooks was called for a handball inside the box. Huerta stepped up and took the shot sending Campbell diving right and the ball going left.

Chicago almost took all three points late in the match with some Kerr magic. In second half stoppage time, Alyssa Mautz crossed the ball into the box where it bounced around before landing at Kerr’s feet who took a turn and the shot but sent it over the crossbar and out of play.

The Red Stars travel to west to take on the Seattle Reign Saturday May 19 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT and coverage on go90. The Houston Dash will also continue their road trip by going west to play the Utah Royals in the Lifetime Game of the Week with coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. MT on Lifetime.