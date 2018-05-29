Kristie Mewis out with knee injury for remainder of the season

Houston Dash defender/midfielder Kristie Mewis will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee strain. Mewis was injured in the Dash’s Sunday night match against the Washington Spirit. In the 11th minute, Mewis collided with teammate Kealia Ohai after outstretching her left knee to attempt to poke the ball away. Mewis was able to walk off the field after the trainer came out. She ran back on the pitch in the 15th minute. Less than thirty seconds later Mewis went down again after using her right leg to poke the ball away but it appears her left leg got caught under her. Unfortunately, she could not walk off and had to be stretchered off. Everyone is sending their well wishes to Mewis. She was evaluated and diagnosed this morning at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Mewis has finally found a home in Houston after being with three times during the 2017 season. She started the season with the Washington Spirit, before being traded to the Chicago Red Stars in August. After just one match with Chicago, she was traded to the Houston Dash. Since coming to Houston Mewis has started every match. The Dash are not only losing a valuable player but a valuable leader. Mewis played in the inaugural NWSL season and has been apart of five NWSL teams. Mewis proved to be a leader of this young Houston Dash squad.

Kristie Mewis for the Dash l source: @HoustonDash on Twitter

In 2018 Mewis has scored two goals in eleven matches. Houston is 3-4-4 over that period, sliding into fifth place after last night’s 3-2 victory over the Washington Spirit. Haley Hanson was Mewis’ replacement last night, it is likely she will play in that midfield role. The Houston Dash will play their final match before the international break on June 3rd in Houston against the undefeated North Carolina Courage.