Atlanta United look to get back to winning ways against the Union

Atlanta United FC have been one of the best teams in Major League Soccer this season but they come against a Philadelphia Union side that is unbeaten in four games. Atlanta are almost impossible to beat at home but the union have shown recently that road matches do not bother them so this should prove to be a good match up.

A return home may be just what Atlanta need

After watching a great run reach a bump recently, coming back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium may bring Atlanta back to winning ways. A loss to the New York Red Bulls followed by a draw in New England leaves Atlanta looking for a way back to the top of the standings. They hope to accomplish that against the Union tomorrow.

Josef Martínez is in a rich vein of form right now | Source: atlutd.com

The best way to do so would be to regain their attacking verve. Josef Martínez is on fire at the moment, having scored nine goals so far this season but the rest of his teammates seem to be bereft of creativity at the moment. Miguel Almirón who had a fast start to his season, has slowed down a little over the last few weeks which has left Martínez without regular service. If the two South Americans regain their connection, Atlanta should have no problems earning another home win.

Philadelphia riding high after mid-week win

Philadelphia come into this game as the form team. The Union managed to to see out a solid win against the Chicago Fire during the week and will look to find another scintillating performance against Atlanta when they face up.

Ilsinho could prove to be a key figure for the Union | Source: nbcsports.com

Ilsinho, who scored a fantastic goal to set the Union on their way in their win against Chicago, will more than likely look to replicate the form he showed against the Fire. The midfielder had been out with a slight knock but returned to put in a great performance against Chicago. If Ilsinho stays on form, the likes of CJ Sapong could profit against an Atlanta backline that is prone to giving up easy goals.

Prediction

No one can ever bet against Atlanta at home. At most, visiting teams will look to earn a draw before trying to aim for anything more than that. With a baying home crowd behind them, I can't see anything other than an Atlanta win tomorrow. They may concede to the Union as Atlanta's defense is not as steady as their fans would like but there is enough fire power in this team to ensure that they can out-score most teams in the MLS.

Atlanta United FC 3 - 1 Philadelphia Union