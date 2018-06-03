Houston Dash vs North Carolina Courage Preview: The Courage look to extend unbeaten streak

The North Carolina Courage travel to face the Houston Dash for the second time in just over a month in the National Women's Soccer League. Both teams will be missing key players due to injury and international duty but you can expect the Courage to try and dent the Dash's budding confidence.

Daly is key to the Dash's plans this weekend

Rachel Daly will be available for Houston tomorrow before she heads off for international duty with England. This is a huge bonus for the Dash who will be without the services of Kristie Mewis for the rest of the season. Daly has been in good form for the Dash, earning NWSL Player of the Month honors after her performances in May. The English forward will be expected to carry the load for the Dash especially with Mewis gone and so far, Daly has risen to the task.

Rachel Daly will be the danger player for Houston | Source: Trask Smith-Dynamo Theory

Daly was instrumental against the Washington Spirit recently as the Houston Dash earned their second win of the season against Washington. Against a depleted Courage side, Daly should have the opportunities in front of goal she may not have had had the match occurred at another point in the season.

The Courage still have enough to cause Houston problems

North Carolina will be without McCall Zerboni, Abby Dahlkemper, Crystal Dunn, Samantha Mewis, Merritt Mathias and Denise O'Sullivan when they kick off against Houston. All of these players are part of the Courage's spine and have been instrumental in getting the Courage to 12 games unbeaten. That does not meat that North Carolina are suddenly a much easier prospect for Houston.

Jessica McDonald and Debinha should still be available for the Courage tomorrow and in those two players, the visitors this weekend have more than enough quality to see out this game against Houston. McDonald is currently tied with the most assist in the league so far this season while Debinha has been in great form, pitching in with goals from midfield as well. If those two get going, it could end up being a long night for the Dash backline.

The Courage are still a strong team even without so many players | Source: nccourage.com

Prediction

With so many key players missing for both teams, this may not be the prettiest game of soccer to watch but it should still provide some intrigue. The Dash will come into this game with renewed confidence while the Courage will look to stamp their authority on the league once again

Houston Dash 1 - 2 North Carolina Courage