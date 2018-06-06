NWSL roundup: Maddie Huster joins the Washington Spirit; Bianca Henninger called to MEXWNT

Bianca Henninger of the Houston Dash was recently called up to the Mexican Woman’s National Team. Henninger was born in California and attended Santa Clara University. The 27-year-old first joined Dash in January 2014 after a trade with FC Kansas City. The goalie, who previously made headlines for publicly coming out as LGBTQ, will join Mexico for training camp as they prepare for their scrimmages later this week. Although Mexico did not previously have much support for women's soccer, the team is finally beginning to receive recognition for their hard work.

Maddie Huster played at Wake Forest before joining the Spirit Reserve team. Photo: Getty Images/IconSportswire

Furthermore, Henninger is not the only player receiving good news. Maddie Huster was called up to replace Rebecca Quinn on the Washington Spirit while she prepares for the friendlies with the Canada National Team. The Ohio native is no stranger to the Washington Spirit, considering her sister, Tori Hunter, is a regular on the Spirit’s roster. Huster has been a member of the Spirit Reserve team for several years since graduating from Wake Forest. The midfielder was the top player in her class at Wake and started in 71 of 75 games. During her time at Wake Forest, she scored 10 career goals and recorded 8 assists. Huster will need to keep up her skills in the Spirit’s game against Sky Blue this Friday if she hopes to impress the Spirit’s coaching staff.