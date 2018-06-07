NWSL Team of the Month: Six teams represented for May

The NWSL Media Association announced their team of the month for May. The team features players from six of the nine teams- Houston Dash, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns, Seattle Reign and Utah Royals. Defender Becky Sauerbrunn for the Royals and Crystal Dunn for the Courage make their third consecutive appearances on the list, McCall Zerboni of the courage makes her second straight and both Rachel Daly and Lindsey Horan of the Dash and Thorns, respectively, return to the list after being named to team of the month in March.

Backline consists of three Americans, an Australian and a New Zealander

Abby Smith, goalkeeper for Utah, made the list after allowing just two goals in four games, including three shutouts, and helped her team to a 2-1-1 record. Abby Erceg of North Carolina helped her team maintain their undefeated season contributing a goal, assist, 26 clearances and eight interceptions. Along with Smith and Erceg,

Ali Krieger and Steph Catley of Orlando and Seattle make their first appearances of the season at outside back. Both the Pride and the Reign are in playoff positions and had winning records in May going 3-1-1 each. Sauerbrunn, for the Royals, had 21 clearances, 11 interceptions and three blocks.

McCall Zerboni with the North Carolina Courage | Photo: Brad Smith/isiphotos.com

Midfielders and forwards contributed goals in May

Kristie Mewis of Houston made her first team of the month after scoring two goals in the month of May helping the Dash go 3-1-2. Mewis created nine chances and had nine shots along with 15 tackles but will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury suffered in the final game of the month against the Washington Spirit.

Horan and Zerboni both found goals in May for their teams. Zerboni had a goal and an assist for the Courage while also having 20 interceptions and 16 tackles. Horan had two goals on 18 shots- seven of which were on target.

Christine Sinclair of the Thorns leads the league in goals scored with six so far this season. She had two this month along with an assist and had six shots on goal. Daly made team of the month while playing outside back in March but was shifted to the front line and has had productivity and scored four goals in six games being named Player of the Week for week 9 and Player of the Month for May. Dunn earned player of the week in week eight and tallied a goal and two assists for her squad.

Team of the Month

May: Smith; Catley, Erceg, Sauerbrunn, Krieger; Mewis, Horan, Zerboni; Daly, Sinclair, Dunn

April: Bledsoe; Hinkle, Johnson, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett; Huerta, Dunn, Zerboni; Ordega, McDonald, Pugh

March: Campbell; Hinkle, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett, Daly; Horan, Debinha, Jonsdottir; Rapinoe, Pugh, Dunn