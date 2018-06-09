Orlando Continues Long Road Trip With Away Game Against Vancouver

After a 3-0 win over Miami United FC on Wednesday, Orlando City goes to their second stop on their week-long away trip to take on Vancouver. The Whitecaps return home after getting an away win and stretching their undefeated streak to five.

Team Previews:

Orlando City:

Over the last three seasons, Orlando is 0-1-2 against Vancouver, with the only draw coming in the lone match in Vancouver. The Lions have also sold a defender to Vancouver in each of the last two winter transfer windows in Brek Shea and Jose Aja.

Orlando is currently on a long road trip that will total to 6,553 miles by the time they return home after OCSC play Montreal on Wednesday. Within a one week period, the Lions will be traveling farther than most Premier League total seasons (Source).

Orlando City’s league form has suffered as the team has taken a hit from injuries and World Cup departures. Within the last four games, Orlando has been without Jonathan Spector, Lamine Sane, Amro Tarek, Yoshimar Yotun, Scott Sutter and Dom Dwyer. Chris Schuler played out the second half of the Chicago game on a broken arm and wasn’t in the team for the trip to the Bronx. Spector played out the first half of Orlando City’s open cup match and was subbed out for Schuler, both are in contention for Vancouver. Tarek has also returned to the team after being called up to the Egypt preliminary roster for the World Cup but was dropped from the final squad. Star striker, Dwyer, has also returned to full training and could return to the team this weekend.

Vancouver Whitecaps:

The Whitecaps are currently on a five-game undefeated streak but it has only resulted in one win in that time. They also have just one loss at home this season in seven games played with a loss to LAFC in April. But in all those home games they have only accounted for two wins. Vancouver has had a rather inconsistent season with some good wins surrounded by some very bad losses. They currently are positioned at a respectable 6th in the West with 20 points through 15 matches. But they have also received four red cards in three matches in total this season which resulted in a 4-1 loss to Atlanta, a 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City, and a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake.

The Whitecaps are currently only missing starting goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic who was injured in training before the May 11th match against Houston.