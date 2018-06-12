2018 FIFA World Cup: MLS Players named to rosters

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to start in two days in Russia and 19 players from Major League Soccer have been selected to represent their countries on the world's biggest stage.

With the United States Men's National Team not taking part in this edition of the World Cup, other countries from CONCACAF will be representing the region.

Costa Rica and Panama boast the most MLS players in their rosters

With six players each, Costa Rica and Panama have the most MLS players named to possibly feature in Russia. Costa Rica has been allocated to Group E which includes the likes of Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland. Panama will be in Group G along with Belgium, England and Tunisia. Both teams will have a difficult time qualifying from their respective groups due to the quality of the opposition that they face.

Egypt, Mexico, Peru and Sweden will also have some MLS players who will look to play a part in their country's progression at the World Cup. Egypt in in Group A with the hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. Mexico and Sweden will face each other in Group F and also face off with current holders Germany and Korea Republic. Peru has been placed in Group C and will have to battle it out with Australia, Denmark and France.

Marco Ureña has been in great form this season | Mike Lawrie-Getty Images

Of all the teams featuring MLS players, Costa Rica may have the best chance of finishing high enough to make it to the knock out rounds. The team has enough talent within its ranks to cause their opponents trouble and will look to continue on the form they showed at the previous World Cup into this one.

MLS representatives at the World Cup

Costa Rica: Francisco Calvo (D), Minnesota United FC | David Guzman (M), Portland Timbers FC | Ronald Matarrita (D), New York City FC | Marco Ureña (F), Los Angeles FC | Rodney Wallace (M), New York City FC | Kendall Waston (D), Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Egypt: Omar Gaber (D/M), Los Angeles FC.

Mexico: Giovani dos Santos (F), LA Galaxy | Jonathan dos Santos (M), LA Galaxy | Carlos Vela (F), Los Angeles FC.

Panama: Harold Cummings (D), San Jose Earthquakes | Fidel Escobar (D), New York Red Bulls | Anibal Godoy (M), San Jose Earthquakes | Alfredo Machado (D), Houston Dynamo | Michael Murillo (D), New York Red Bulls | Román Torres (D), Seattle Sounders FC.

Peru: Andy Polo (M), Portland Timbers FC | Yoshi Yotun (M), Orlando City SC.

Sweden: Gustav Svensson (M/D), Seattle Sounders FC.