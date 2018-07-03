NWSL News Round-up: Houston Dash add a historic friendly and Rory Dames hits 50

The Houston Dash added a practice match and Rory Dames became the latest coach to reach 50 wins in the NWSL.

Houston to take on Rayadas

Liga MX Femenil squad C.F. Monterrey, nicknamed las Rayadas, will take on Houston on Tuesday July 3 at 7:00 p.m. CT in a practice match- the first for an NWSL side. The match will be at Houston Sports Park and is free and open to the public.

The Dash sit in seventh place in the league but are five points out of a playoff position and six points out of second. The team had this past weekend off and currently have 17 points with a 4-5-5 record. They started the season with an 0-3-2 record but have since gone 4-2-3 in May and June. Rayadas finished fourth in Liga MX Femenil’s inaugural season, earning 31 points and going 10-3-1.

Rory Dames has been the manager of the Chicago Red Stars since the beginning of the league in 2013 | Photo: Chicago Red Stars

Dames earns 50th NWSL win

The Chicago Red Stars manager earned his 50th league win when his team defeated the Washington Spirit 2-0 on Sunday. He becomes the fourth coach in the league to reach this mark, second with one team, and the only coach still with the team. Vlatko Andonovski and Mark Parsons both reached the mark coaching two separate teams and Laura Harvey reached the mark with the Seattle Reign but is currently the coach of the Utah Royals. Andonovski managed FC Kansas City and moved to the Reign before this season and Parsons was with the Spirit before taking over the Portland Thorns.

The first two seasons for Dames were successful, but he failed to take his team to the playoffs, finishing sixth and fifth in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Since then, his team has reached the playoffs each year, being eliminated in the semifinals during each berth. They lost to champions Kansas City in 2015 3-0, lost to Washington in 2016 in extra time and lost to the North Carolina Courage in 2017 1-0.