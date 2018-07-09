MLS Transfer Window Trade Tracker: Live Commentary and updates

Peruvian forward Raul Ruidiaz will be donning the Forest Green of the Seattle Sounders as he was acquired on a transfer from Morelia.

Orlando City SC will be adding defenseman Shane O'Neill to their roster. He was acquired on a free transfer.

Newly expansion side LAFC have acquired forward Steeve Saint-Duc on a free transfer.

The other Texas team, Houston Dynamo, will be adding forward Ronaldo Peña to their roster.

In a deal that got done just a few days ago, FC Dallas have acquired defenseman Marquinhos Pedroso​.

The big news, of course, is D.C. United have acquired Manchester United and Everton star Wayne Rooney. He too will be added to the roster when the window opens.

Atlanta United have added midfielder Eric Remedi. He will be added to the roster when the Transfer Window opens.

Prior Deals

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA's Live Tracker of the 2018 MLS Transfer Window. My name is Tyler Fisher and I will be guiding you through all hte wheeling and dealing being done in MLS. The transfer window opens July 10. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show! All of the latest deals will be at the beginning of the article.