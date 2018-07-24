Brazil vs Australia Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 Tournament of Nations (0-0)

Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries, replacements and starting lineups become available. Then join me Thursday afternoon for live game updates.

The Australians made a late change to their roster. Laura Alleway will replace Seattle Reign FC defender Steph Catley due to family reasons.

Brazil currently have seven players on NWSL rosters. Australia have 11 players on NWSL squads.

We have not seen the same Australian team that won 9 of 11 matches in 2017. Disappointing finishes in the Asian Cup and Algarve Cup dropped the Matildas in the World rankings and had them looking to get back into form. Three of those wins in 2017 came at the expense of Brazilians. Brazil will be looking to avenge those three losses and bounce back from a disappointing showing last tournament. Brazil will want to repeat their impressive performance from the Copa America tournament.

Australia players to watch: Ellie Carpenter has found a constant starting spot with the Portland Thorns and can play any position on the pitch. Elise Kellond-Knight is very good on long set pieces that could cause problems. Veteran Tameka Butt scored against the US last year and plays for Klepp in Norway. At forward, Sam Kerr will have all eyes on her but veteran Lisa De Vanna can take over a match at any moment.

Australian Ellie Carpenter (left) and Brazilian Andressinha (right) will be players to watch during the tournament. Both are teammates on the Portland Thorns FC of the NWSL. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Brazil players to watch: Marta is a player that makes everyone around her better. Forwards Beatriz and Thaís are a dynamic duo for their club team in South Korea. Midfield will be controlled Andressinha, Debinha and the return of Orlando Pride’s Camila. Mônica will lead the backline with fellow Orlando Pride teammate Polina, who can take the ball down the flanks with her speed.

Australia brought some youth of their own, four teenagers, two looking for their first cap. Amy Sayer and Mary Fowler were called to the senior squad for the first time. 19 year old Alex Chidiac already has 10 caps and one goal in her time with the Matildas. Finally, 18 year old Ellie Carpenter is making a name for herself with the Portland Thorns FC in the NWSL. She became the youngest player in NWSL history to score a goal. The young woman has 21 caps with one goal for the senior team.

Brazil will bring some youth to their 23 player tournament roster. 22 year old Kathellen played her college soccer at University of Central Florida. Leticia Izidoro is a 23 with one Cap, will probably be the third goalkeeper behind veteran Barbára. 20 year old Daiane plays her club soccer in Norway. Adriana, a 21 year old striker plays her club soccer in Brazil.

Australia are coming off a runners-up finish at the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup. The Matildas dropped the Asian Cup final to Tournament of Nations rival Japan. Australia struggled in some of the matches in the tournament but found a way to survive. None more so than when Sam Kerr scored the equalizer in the 86th minute against Japan in group play. The goal would be enough for Australia to qualify for the 2018 Women’s World Cup in France. Orlando Pride’s Alanna Kennedy stepped up in the semi-final to send the match into extra time by a 91st minute equalizer. The Matildas went on to win by penalty kicks. Leading Australia in goals was Kerr scoring three goals which was good enough for third overall. Kennedy earned second on the team scoring two goals. Orlando teammate Emily van Egmond, Houston Dash’s Kyah Simon, Portland Thorn Hayley Raso and Chloe Logarzo tallied a goal each in the tournament.

Brazil recently claimed their third straight (seventh overall) Copa America Femenina Championship this Spring. Striker Beatriz lead the team with six goals which was good enough for second in the tournament. Orlando Pride defender Mônica scored four goals tied for second on the team. Portland Thorns FC Andressinha and North Carolina Courage Debinha scored three goals each. Despite scoring only one goal, Orlando Pride superstar midfielder Marta was on the other side of most of Brazil goals earning multiple assist and creating multiple chances. The Championship also earned Brazil a spot in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

NWSL Orlando Pride teammates Australian Alanna Kennedy (left) and Brazilian Marta (right) will renew their rivalry Thursday. (Photo by Steve Christo - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Last year Australia won the inaugural Tournament of Nations, while Brazil finished last earning one point with a negative six goal differential. Australia dominated last year’s matchup by a 6-1 final. Striker Lisa De Vanna and Portland Thorn FC Caitlin Foord both earn braces routing the Brazilians. The only Brazilian goal came from Orlando Pride’s Camila. Chicago Red Star Sam Kerr and Utah Royal FC Katrina Gorry also registered tallies for Australia.

2017 Tournament of Nations champions Australia will begin their title defense against Brazil Thursday.(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The defending 2017 Tournament of Nations Champion Australia Westfield Matildas will begin their title defense against the 2018 Copa America Femenina Champions Brazil.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2018 Tournament of Nations opening matchup between Brazil and Australia. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host. From now until kickoff on Thursday, July 26 at 4:15 EST, I will be keeping you up to date on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.