USWNT vs Japan Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 Tournament of Nations

Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries, replacement and starting lineups become available. Then join me Thursday night for live game updates.

Recently the USWNT had cut their roster down to 23 players. Houston Dash Kealia Ohai and North Carolina Courage Jaelene Hinkle were cut from the roster.

The USWNT have yet to compete in World Cup Qualifying and are the only team not qualify for the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Tournament of Nations will serve as a helpful tune up to prepare for the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship in October. Top three finishers in the tournament will qualify for the Women’s World Cup while fourth place will compete in a CONCACAF - CONMEBOL playoff against Argentina. Winner of the playoff will earn the last spot in the Women’s World Cup.

Last year Seattle Reign FC teammates Megan Rapinoe (Red) and Rumi Utsugi (White) played in last year's tournament. This year Utsugi did not get a call up for Japan due to injury. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Japanese players to watch for: Seattle Reign FC striker Nahomi Kawasumi, teammate of Megan Rapinoe, is close to earning 90 Caps with her National Team (87). The USWNT will have to be aware of the dangerous Mana Iwabuchi at all times. On defense, the veteran duo of Aya Sameshima and Saori Ariyoshi will try to make life difficult for the dangerous US attack. They also hope to create some chances on the counter attack. Saki Kumagai, a finalist for FIFA’s best Women’s Player, was surprisingly not selected for the Tournament of Nations roster. Kumagai served as the Captain of the team in their last friendly against New Zealand.

The last three World Championship Finals the USWNT were involved in were against Japan. The first of these meetings Japan defeated the USWNT in the 2011 Women’s World Cup final. The USWNT would take the next two. First in the 2012 London Olympics final then in the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

Japan finished last year’s tournament in the third position. They earned one point in the tournament finishing ahead of Brazil by goal differential. If Japan are going to make a run for the championship, they will have to finish their chances as Japan always bring a strong defense to international play. Recently, Japan are unbeaten in their last seven matches (5W-0L-2D). Five of those matches coming in the Asian Cup tournament. Two of those matches against their Asian Confederation rival Australia. In the final match Japan clinch the Asian Cup in a 1-0 win against Australia. The result of the tournament also clinched a spot in the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. Japan traveled to and beat New Zealand 3-1 in a international friendly in early June.

Alex Morgan watches her shot go by Japan goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita (18) during last year tournament. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last year USWNT took down Japan 3-0 in the final match of the tournament. The US registered goals from Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh and Alex Morgan. USWNT finished second behind Australia in the final standings. Rapinoe was just selected to the 10 player shortlist for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. Orlando Pride forward, Morgan makes her return to the USWNT roster while Mallory Pugh did not return as she is recovering from injury.

This is the second time USA soccer will host the Tournament of Nations contest. The World Cup Champion USWNT will open up the tournament against the 2018 AFC Asian Cup Champions Japan.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the 2018 Tournament of Nations matchup between the United States Women’s National Team and Japan. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host tonight. From now until kickoff on Thursday, July 26 at 7 PM EST, I will be keeping you up to date on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.