USWNT vs Australia Live Stream, Score and Commentary in 2018 Tournament of Nations (0-0)

Australian defender Steph Catley will not be available for the rest of the tournament. She is back in Australia with her family due to the passing of her father.

Australia Westfield Matildas celebrate a goal in their first match against Brazil. (Photo: TIM VIZER/AFP/Getty Images)

In Australia’s match against Brazil, Sam Kerr and Tameka Butt registered a goal each. Australia’s first goal came on a ‘own goal” from Brazilian defender Polina. Butt added an assist on Kerr’s goal with a great ball behind the Brazil defense to spring Kerr. Midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight was dangerous as well. Her corner lead to the own goal by Polina and created several quality chances from set pieces.

In the first match, Alex Morgan recorded for fourth career international hat trick and Megan Rapinoe registered a goal and assist in her 138th USWNT appearance. Defender Emily Sonnet added an assist of her own on Morgan’s second goal.

The Australians also have an impressive record since last year’s Tournament of Nations. The Matildas have gone 12W-2L-4D since their victory against the USWNT. The only losses coming from Japan in the Asian Cup final and Portugal.

USWNT have not lost a match since losing to Australia in last year’s Tournament of Nations for a total of 17 matches. Opponents have managed two draws in that time. Canada in November of 2017 and France in March of this year.

The last time these two teams faced off was in the 2017 Tournament of Nations where Australia Westfield Matildas finally beat the USWNT. A goal by Tameka Butt in the 67th minutes from a failed clear by the USWNT defense was the only goal of the match. Australia hung on to win 1-0. This was the first step in a 2017 Tournament of Nations Championship for the Matildas. USWNT would finish second in the tournament.

Alex Morgan scored her fourth career international hat trick Thursday against Japan. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Both USWNT and Australia won their first matches and are tied atop the standings with three points. USWNT defeated Japan 4-2 while Australia beat Brazil 3-1. USWNT have the tie breaker by scoring four goals to Australia’s three goals. With both squad tied atop the group on points and goal differential, this match will be even more vital. Who will be atop the group at the end of Sunday?

2018 Tournament of Nations matchup between the United States Women's National Team and Australia. Sunday, July 29 at 7 PM EST