Chicago Red Stars vs Sky Blue FC preview: lone NWSL match

The Chicago Red Stars host Sky Blue FC for their second meeting in July and their third meeting of the year. Their first meeting of the year gave Sky Blue their first point of the year after the match ended in a 1-1 draw. On July 7th these teams met in New Jersey Chicago picked a 3-1 victory, where Sam Kerr scored a hat trick on her former stomping grounds. This is the lone match across the NWSL this week, as the rest of the league is enjoying the international break. Chicago will be missing many of their starters because of the Tournament of Nations. This game will be aired on go90 at 8 p.m. ET from Toyota Park in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Surviving without Starters

The Red Stars will be missing five of their starters: Morgan Brian, Julie Ertz, Sam Kerr, Alyssa Naeher, and Casey Short. Brian, Ertz, Naeher, and Short are all with the USWNT, whereas Kerr is with her native Matildas. These two sides will meet on Sunday.

As for the Red Starts it is likely that Emily Boyd will start in goal in place of Naeher. She has played in one match this year against the Washington Spirit where she made four saves to earn the shutout win. While Chicago has many absences they are well equipped to deal with those absences. Yuki Nagasato is the second best scorer, only to Kerr. Nagasato has four goals and five assists. Alyssa Mautz has three goals and three assists, and also leads the Red Stars in duels won with 95. Danielle Colaprico is a vital part of Chicago’s midfield, NWSL provided that she has the most successful passes (589), tackles won (35), and interceptions (39), and second on her team in touches (1,083). Chicago sits just one point behind the Orlando Pride and Portland Thorns FC who both have 29 points. The second place Seattle Reign FC have 30 points, with a win over Sky Blue Chicago can jump into second place.

Sarah Gorden and Carli Lloyd l Source: Chicagoredstars.com

Same for Sky Blue

As for Sky Blue, not much has changed all season. This weekend Sky Blue is without Carli Lloyd and Katie Johnson. Lloyd is with the USWNT at the Tournament of Nations. Johnson is with the Mexican National Team at the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games being held in Barranquilla, Colombia. Johnson and the Mexican National Team will be playing in the final against Costa Rica on Monday.

Unfortunately for the New Jersey side, they may also be with Imani Dorsey. Dorsey scored against Chicago during their July meeting, which was her first professional goal. Dorsey scored again in Sky Blue’s last match against the Thorns. Jen Hoy who has been out with a right knee sprain has been moved to the questionable list on the injury report.