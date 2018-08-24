Rachel Daly and Jodie Taylor named to England National Team

Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly and Seattle Reign FC forward Jodie Taylor have been called up to England’s National team ahead of the 2018 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Daly is listed as a defender while Taylor is listed as a forward on the roster.

England will look to clinch a 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup berth when they travel to Wales August 31 then go on to Kazakhstan. England currently find themselves in second, one point behind Wales, in their qualifying group and can qualify directly with a win. The England Lionesses can still qualify with a draw against Wales. As a win or a draw in Kazakhstan on September 4 will see them jump over Wales and through to the World Cup. A loss against Wales and England will have to qualify for a second-placed team playoff for the last UEFA World Cup spot.

Daly has earned 10 caps with the England National team. Her last cap came in June when she earned the start and played all 90 minutes in a World Cup qualifier against Russia. She scored her only international goal in her debut for the Lionesses in 2014 against Serbia.

Taylor has tallied two goals in six matches for this World Cup qualifying campaign. With the Lionesses, Taylor has collected 17 goals in 37 caps. She made her debut in 2014 in a friendly against Sweden. The striker’s last cap came against Russia in June as a substitute.

Jodie Taylor and England will hope to qualify for the 2019 Women's World Cup against Wales on August 31. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Taylor scored two goals for the Reign against Daly and the Dash Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth in the National Women's Soccer League playoffs. Both are currently tied for fourth with nine goals in the NWSL Golden Boot race, three goals behind leader Samantha Kerr.

England full Roster

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford, Karen Bardsley, Mary Earps

Defenders: Millie Bright, Gabrielle George, Leah Williamson, Rachel Daly, Abbie McManus, Alex Greenwood, Stephanie Houghton, Lucy Bronze

Midfielders: Fara Williams, Keira Walsh, Jordan Nobbs, Isobel Christiansen, Jill Scott

Forwards: Melissa Lawley, Toni Duggan, Francesca Kirby, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Ellen White, Jodie Taylor