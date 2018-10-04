USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream Commentary in 2018 CONCACAF Championship (0-0)
Follow the USWNT vs Mexico stream, score and result of the 2018 CONCACAF Championship at Sahlen's Stadium in Cary, North Carolina. Kickoff for USWNT vs Mexico is at 7:30 PM EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
USWNT roster news: Head coach Jill Ellis officially names Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe team captains.
Some interesting facts about Mexico going into Game Day: Mexico was the last team to defeat the USWNT in the CONCACAF Championship on November 5, 2010. Of the 20 players: 8 play for La Liga in Mexico, 8 play throughout Europe, 3 in the NWSL and 1 in college (Maria Sánchez, Santa Clara)
One more sleep until the CONCACAF Championships begins!
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Thursday for LIVE game updates.
The match will be broadcast on FS2 on Thursday at 7:30 PM EST.
Missing off USWNT roster is midfielder McCall Zerboni who suffered a broken elbow in a friendly match against Chile on September 4. Defender Tierna Davidson was also left off the roster due to a fractured ankle playing for Stanford. Davidson recently scored her first international goal against Chile on August 31.
Mexico will feature three players from the NWSL. Sky Blue FC forward Kaitlyn Johnson, Chicago Red Stars defender Christina Murillo and Houston Dash goalkeeper Bianca Henninger.
With less than a year away from the 2019 World Cup, the US Women are playing on a high. The last loss came in July of 2017 against Australia. Since the loss, USWNT have outscored top 10 ranked opponents (England, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Japan and Brazil) 19-7. Overall since the loss, US Women have outscored all opponents 58-17.
The USWNT also added hardware to their own in 2018. They won the SheBelieves Cup in March and Tournament of Nations in early September. The only points the USWNT dropped in those tournaments were a draw against France in SheBelieves Cup and a draw against Australia in Tournament of Nations. Thursday USWNT will begin their hunt for a eighth CONCACAF Championship title.
Mexico went undefeated in the Central American and Caribbean games winning their second consecutive gold medal. Leading the way for El Tri in goals were Katlyn Johnson, Monica Ocampo and Charlyn Corral all scoring 3 goals each. The three goals for the trio was enough to lead the tournament as well.
In 2018 the USWNT have not lost a match in the calendar year with a record of 11-0-2. Mexico (El tri) have gone 9-4-0 in 2018, winning the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games gold medal.
This will be the third USWNT vs. Mexico matchup in 2018. In two friendlies in April, the USWNT took both matches by a combined score of 10-3. Forward Alex Morgan lead the USWNT in goals with four. Midfielder Carli Lloyd scored her 100th career international goal in the second matchup on April 8.
Trinidad and Tobago vs Panama will open up Group A and the tournament in the first match of the day at 5 PM EST. Followed by USWNT vs Mexico. Group B will feature Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba. The tournament will serve as qualification for the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France. The top 2 in each group will advance to the knockout rounds. The top 3 finishers in the tournament will qualify for the World Cup. Fourth place will be forced into a two legged playoff against Argentina for the final World Cup spot. Not only will the USWNT be looking to defend their CONCACAF Championship but this will be the first steps to defending their Women’s World Cup title.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA Live coverage of the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship group match between the United States Women National Team vs. Mexico. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host. From now until kickoff on Thursday, October 4 at 7:30 PM EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back a kickoff for LIVE updates.