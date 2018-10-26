USWNT roster announced for November friendlies

The 24 players headed to play Portugal and Scotland next month have been announced by U.S. Soccer this afternoon. The United States Women's National Team will play Portugal in Lisbon on November 8, 2018 followed by Scotland in Paisley on November 13, 2018.

Colaprico, Long, and McDonald all return

Allie Long returns to the national team setup| Source: foxsports.com

With a bigger roster afforded for her selection than that in the CONCACAF Women's Championship, Jill Ellis has decided to call up Danielle Colaprico, Allie Long and Jessica McDonald to the team.

Colaprico, Long and McDonald have featured for the national team before although Colaprico has yet to step on the field for the USWNT and McDonald has only one senior cap to her name. Both Colaprico and McDonald will want to use this opportunity to make a late run for the World Cup roster and convince Ellis to name them to the team next year in France. Allie Long has also returned to the team although it seems as if she will be a replacement for Morgan Brian who has not been called up this time. It seems as though Ellis is looking to make a final decision over the next few months between Brian and Long and both will be looking to book their spot in the World Cup squad as well.

Fox, Mathias look to bolster the full back position

Merritt Mathias may get some minutes this time around | Source: nccourage.com

Kelley O'Hara's unavailability due to injury gave Jill Ellis the opportunity to recall Merritt Mathias. Mathias has been a feature on the national team especially when there was been a shortage of players to play in the full back position so her call up is not a surprise.

The big news from the roster is that of the inclusion of Emily Fox. The University of North Carolina defender has played at the youth level for the national team but this will be her first call up to the senior team. Fox has done well at youth level and for UNC in the full back role and her performances have earned her the chance to feature for the senior team when they travel in a few weeks.

Full 24 player roster

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars).

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage), Emily Fox (University of North Carolina), Merritt Mathias (North Carolina Courage), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC).

Midfielders: Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Etz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit).

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC).