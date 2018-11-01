DC United vs Columbus Crew SC: Live Stream, Updates, and Commentary of 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs DC United vs Columbus Crew SC: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (0-0)

Follow DC United vs Columbus Crew SC stream, score and result of the 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.