DC United vs Columbus Crew SC: Live Stream, Updates and Commentary of 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (0-0)
Follow DC United vs Columbus Crew SC stream, score and result of the 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs from Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Good morning everyone! It's matchday!! Who's ready for the match tonight?
Who do you think will win the match? Let us know in the comment section below, or let me know via Twitter (@LWOS_TylerF).
This game is being nationally televised on Fox Sports 1. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 pm EST. Stay tuned on vavel.com to catch up-to-date commentary, updates, and stream of the match.
DC United 2-1 Columbus Crew SC
DC will more than likely pull this one out after extra time.
I also saw on Twitter that a group of Crew SC fans is making the trip, so expect to see some yellow mixed in with all the Black and Red going on at Audi Field.
It's hard to predict a winner in this win-or-go-home matchup. Both teams have quality players and both teams are really good. DC has the advantage because of the home crowd. But Columbus is playing with grit and determination. Needless to say, this match will be a great game to watch for all neutrals.
Center: Allen Chapman Assistants: Jeremy Hanson, Brian Poeschel Fourth Official: Silviu Petrescu VAR: Edvin Jurisevic
The match officials for this game are as follows:
The last time these two teams met, DC pulled out the 1-0 victory.
Both teams have 28 wins, with DC only grabbing 91 goals while Columbus has 100. However, with DC being the home team, it's clear and obvious they are the favorite in this matchup.
Berhalter addressed the elephant in the room multiple times and credits his players for keeping their focus on the season, taking it match-by-match.
With all that has been going on with Columbus, it’s obvious that outsiders know the news going around town of local ownership close to being true to buy the team from current investor/operator Anthony Precourt.
Their regular season series of all time falls in favor of both teams ironically, but Columbus has scored more goals.
Zack Steffen; Milton Valenzuela, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro, Harrison Afful; Wil Trapp, Artur; Justin Meram, Federico Higuain, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes.
Here is the projected lineup for the visitors.
This year, Columbus only won three road games, which is their second-fewest road wins in a season since 2010. In those three games, they only recorded 11 goals.
The hat-trick scored by Zardes was the first by a Crew SC player since Justin Meram scored three goals against the Montreal Impact last season.
"It wasn't the easiest scenario that we had to deal with and the guys hung in there."
"This was a challenging year. I am really proud of the guys for staying focused and battling through adversity," said head coach and sporting director Gregg Berhalter.
But after the delay, by halftime, Columbus knew they had clinched the playoffs as every other game had completed.
The Soccer Gods had Columbus on edge when Mother Nature kicked in around the 10th minute of play to delay the game for about an hour.
Columbus is coming into this matchup after defeating Minnesota United FC 3-2 behind a Gyasi Zardes hat-trick.
We now shift focus to the visiting team, Columbus Crew SC.
Bill Hamid; Paul Arriola, Frederic Brillant, Steve Birnbaum, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Ulises Segura, Luciano Acosta, Yamil Asad; Wayne Rooney
Here is the projected lineup for the home team.
Since the day of Wayne Rooney's arrival, him and teammate Luciano Acosta have approximately nine goals each. Also, since the beginning of September, no other team has more wins (7), goals (21) or points (24) in the league.
"I am very happy to be associated with this team. They are a gutsy group who have been able to win in a variety of ways over the last couple months," said head coach Ben Olsen. "The fun part begins with a knockout game at home in front of our fans."
DC is a whopping 12-2-1 at home, since the opening of Audi Field back on July 14.
United went undefeated in their last 10 matches and was able to secure a home-field advantage in the knockout round by a 0-0 draw against the Chicago Fire, along with the Philadelphia Union getting throttled by New York City FC 3-1.
To get things underway, we'll start off with a small season review of the home team, D.C. United.
Hello, and welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the 2018 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs! Tonight's matchup features D.C. United as they host Columbus Crew SC. Both teams barely squeaked into the post-season, and this match determines who will move on to the Conference Semi-Finals. My name is Tyler Fisher, and thank you for joining me tonight! The winner of this matchup will set up a date with the New York Red Bulls, with the first leg being Sunday, November 4, 2018. Sit back, get comfortable with food and a drink, and enjoy the show!