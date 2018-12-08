The USWNT, reigning world champions, will find out who they have been grouped with. Follow the 2019 Women's World Cup draw LIVE on VAVEL. | Photo: Elaine Thompson-AP 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Draw Live Stream, Comments, and Updates

The United States and the other 23 teams will learn who they will face off against in the 2019 Women's World Cup today at 12:00 pm Eastern. Follow all of the action live here on VAVEL.