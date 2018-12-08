2019 FIFA Women's World Cup Draw Live Stream, Comments, and Updates
The United States and the other 23 teams will learn who they will face off against in the 2019 Women's World Cup today at 12:00 pm Eastern. Follow all of the action live here on VAVEL.
Group A: France, South Korea, Norway, Nigeria
Group B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa
Group C: Australia, Italy, Brazil, Jamaica
Group D: England, Scotland, Argentina, Japan
Group E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands
Group F: United States, Thailand, Chile, Sweden
Canada and Netherlands are equally talented in Group E, but Cameroon and New Zealand are long-shots to really challenge them.
The United States needs to worry about Sweden, who they historically have trouble with, but Chile and Thailand don't provide much of a challenge.
Group B is similarly difficult, but the fourth team (South Africa) doesn't have the same pedigree as Germany, China, and Spain.
Japan goes down into the fourth spot in the group.
You can watch all of the action on FS2 if you're interested!