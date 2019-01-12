2019 NWSL College Overall Draft Review

Here is every pick made from the 2019 NWSL College Draft along with all the trades of the day:

Round 1

#1: Tierna Davidson, Stanford - Chicago Red Stars

#2: Hailie Mace, UCLA - Sky Blue FC

#3: Jordan DiBiasi, Stanford - Washington Spirit*

#4: Sam Staab, Clemson - Washington Spirit

#5: Leah Pruitt, University of Southern California - North Carolina Courage

#6: Julia Ashley, University of North Carolina - Sky Blue FC

#7: Tegan McGrady, Stanford - Washington Spirit

#8: Dorian Bailey, University of North Carolina - Washington Spirit

#9: Hailey Harbison, Pepperdine University - North Carolina Courage

Round 2

#10: Paige Monaghan, Butler University - Sky Blue FC

#11: Julie James, Baylor University - Sky Blue FC

#12: Ally Prisock, University of Southern California - Houston Dash

#13: CeCe Kizer, University of Mississippi - Houston Dash

#14: Lauren Milliet, Colorado College - North Carolina Courage

#15: Maria Sanchez, Santa Clara University - Chicago Red Stars

#16: Betsy Brandon, University of Virginia - Houston Dash

#17: Bayley Feist, Wake Forest University - Washington Spirit**

#18: Kayla McCoy, Duke University - Houston Dash

Yael Averbuch greets Sky Blue FC second round draft pick Paige Monaghan. | Photo: Robin Alam/ isiphotos.com

Round 3

#19: Kyra Carusa, Georgetown University - Sky Blue FC

#20: Bianca St. Georges, West Virginia University - Chicago Red Stars

#21: Jazmin Jackmon, University of Oregon - Houston Dash

#22: Grace Cutler, West Virginia University - Houston Dash

#23: Michelle Maemone, Pepperdine University - Utah Royals FC

#24: Emily Ogle, Penn State University - Portland Thorns FC***

#25: Erin Greening, University of Colorado Boulder - Orlando Pride

#26: Kayla Sharples, Northwestern University - Chicago Red Stars

#27: Madeline Nolf, Penn State University - Utah Royals FC

Round 4

#28: Kaylan Marckese, University of Florida - Sky Blue FC

#29: Kenie Wright, Rutgers University - Sky Blue FC

#30: Marisa Viggiano, Northwestern University - Orlando Pride

#31: April Bockin, University of Minnesota - Chicago Red Stars

#32: Alex Kimball, University of North Carolina - Utah Royals

#33: Hannah Davison, Northwestern University - Chicago Red Stars

#34: Sabrina Flores, University of Notre Dame - Sky Blue FC

#35: Jenna Szczesny, Loyola University Chicago - Chicago Red Stars

#36: Kaycie Tillman, Florida State University - North Carolina Courage

*In the first round, Washington Spirit would acquire the third overall pick in the draft from Sky Blue in exchange for the 29th overall pick in 2019 draft, defenders Estelle Johnson, Caprice Dydasco and goalkeeper Didi Haracic.

**In the the second round, the Washington Spirit acquired the 17th overall pick from Portland Thorns FC in exchange for the 31st overall pick and Washington’s second round pick in the 2020 NWSL College Draft.

***In the third round, Portland Thorns FC acquired the 24th overall pick from the Chicago Red Stars in exchange for the 31st and the 35th overall picks.

Note: Seattle Reign FC did not have any picks at this year's draft and therefore, did not participate in the draft.