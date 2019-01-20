Spain vs USWNT Live Stream, Score, Commentary in International Friendly (0-0)
Follow Spain vs USWNT stream, score and result of an international friendly at Estadio José Rico Pérez in Alicante, Spain. Kickoff for Spain vs USWNT is at 2:30 EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Tuesday afternoon for lunch time soccer and live game updates.
USWNT players injured, ill or rested for the France match-up were: Forwards Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, midfielder Julie Ertz, defenders Casey Short and Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara is still recovering from ankle surgery. Goalkeepers held out were Ashlyn Harris and Jane Campbell.
Many of the USWNT players are in the offseason for their respective clubs and it showed during the 3-1 loss against France. Of the players called up to January, midfielder Danielle Colaprico is the only player active at Sydney FC in Australia. Colaprico did not see any time on the pitch. The USWNT could not get anything going offensively. France brought the attack and had USWNT on the back foot the entire first half. The US played better in the second half but still could not get anything going offensively. Forward Mallory Pugh was able to score in the 90th minute but it was too late.
Spain's players to watch: Attacking midfielder and Spain’s all-time leading scorer Verónica Boquete was not selected for this international break. Spain still has plenty of players who can put the ball in the back of the net. Striker Jennifer Hermoso lead the team with seven goals in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Veteran midfielders Alexia Putellas, Amanda Sampedro Bustos and Marta Corredera are fully capable of giving opposing defenders fits. Captain Marta Torrejón and Irene Paredes shore up the backline with newly signed Seattle Reign FC defender Celia Jiménez. Look for Jiménez to get her first cap Tuesday. Will be interesting to see if any Women's U19 World Cup Champions get a call-up within the next few months leading up to the tournament.
USWNT also went undefeated in World Cup Qualifying. The USA breezed through the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championships to earn their spot in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT was drawn in Group F with Thailand, Chile and Sweden. USWNT will open the tournament against Thailand June 11.
As Spain went undefeated in their World Cup Qualifying group, they became the second European country to qualify for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. They will be in Group B of the tournament with Germany, China PR and South Africa. Spain will faceoff against South Africa in their opening match on June 8.
Spain is currently on their own undefeated streak. The last defeat Spain suffered was in September of 2017 against France by a 3-1 score. Spain’s record during this current streak is 12W-0L-3D, claiming the 2018 Cyprus Cup and going undefeated in 2018 UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifying. Spain drew with against second ranked Germany and Belgium to close out 2018. This will be the first international match for Spain in 2019 before competing in the 2019 Algarve Cup in February.
The last time the USWNT tasted defeat was against Australia in 2017 during the Tournament of Nations. Australia was also the last team to earn a draw (1-1) against the USWNT during the 2018 Tournament of Nations. USWNT will look to get back on track against 12th ranked Spain on Tuesday afternoon.
The USWNT will travel to Alicante, Spain for their second friendly this year. USA’s 28 game undefeated streak was snapped 3-1 by France in their first international match on Saturday. Tuesday’s matchup will be the first time Spain and USWNT will meet on the Women’s side.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of an International Friendly matchup between the United States Women’s National Team and Spain. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be you host this afternoon. From now until kickoff on Tuesday, January 22 at 2:30 EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.