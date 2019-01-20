Result: Spain 0 - 1 USWNT in International Friendly (0-1)
Follow Spain vs USWNT stream, score and result of an international friendly at Estadio José Rico Pérez in Alicante, Spain. Kickoff for Spain vs USWNT is at 2:30 EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Thank you for following along with me this afternoon. This is Felix Hernandez for VAVEL USA hoping you enjoyed the match. Spain 0 - USWNT 1. So long everybody!
FT: Spain's 15 game undefeated streak snapped as they look to the 2019 Algarve Cup. USWNT look forward to the 2019 She Believes Cup.
FT: Press goal holds up as the USWNT get back on track for their first win in 2019. This win by the USWNT is the 25th consecutive win against first time opponents.
Fulltime: Spain 0 - USWNT 1
90+4': Referee looks at her watch and blows the final whistle to end the match.
90': Fourth official signals additional three minutes to the match.
88': Better play by both teams in the second half. USWNT holding on to one goal lead.
79': Spain substitution: Jenni OUT; Garcia IN
76': USWNT substitution: Mewis IN; Lavelle OUT
73': Spain substitution: Amanda, Caldentey OUT; Aitana, Garcia IN
69': USWNT substitution: Ertz OUT; Zerboni IN.
65': Spain Substitution: Corredera IN; Torrejón OUT.
60' Spain Substitution: Losada OUT; Falcón IN.
60' USWNT Substitution: McDonald IN; Heath OUT
SPAIN 0 - USWNT 1
54': GOOOOOAAAALLL USWNT! Christen Press brings the ball all that way down from midfield to the left side in the box. Press shot is knocked in my Spain defender Paredes. Press credited with the goal.
46': USWNT substitutions: Rapinoe, Horan, Sonnett OUT; Pugh, Press, Davidson IN
Halftime: Slow half for both teams as both try to get a rhythm going. USWNT had the better of the chances as Spain looked to have the better of the possession.
45+2': Referee blows the whistle to end the first half.
45': One minute of extra time added to the half.
39': Spain chance just goes high and wide of USA goal. Putellas with the shot.
33': USA shot miss. Tobin Heath takes the ball into the box. Spain gives the ball away outside the top of the box to Ertz. Ertz's shot just misses the crossbar high.
32': Morgan gets the ball alone in the box but is called for offside.
28': Foul by Dunn outside of Spain's penalty area. Free kick Spain.
25': Corner kick USA. Rapinoe goes for goal from the corner. Ball misses, Spain goal kick.
13': USA corner! Failed clear by defense and goalkeeper. Rapinoe tries a bicycle as ball stays in the box but shot is wide. Goal kick Spain.
12': Spain shot miss! Spain holds possession, shot from top right outside the box is high and wide.
11': First offside call on Spain. Free kick USA!
9': Good possession by Spain. Ball eventually goes out for a USA goal kick.
7': Alex Morgan called for the game's first offside.
5': USA corner resulted in a USWNT foul. Free kick to Spain.
4': USA chance! Lavelle had the ball at the top of the box. Her shot was blocked and out for a corner kick.
Kickoff: And we are off and running!
National Anthems are finished. Kickoff coming shortly!
USWNT players not dressed: Campbell, Franch, O'Hara, Short, Brian, Colaprico.
Spain Starting XI: Paños; León, Pereira, Paredes, Torrejón, Putellas, Meseguer, Losada, Amanda, Jenni, Caldentey.
USWNT Starting XI: Naeher; Sonnett, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn, Ertz, Horan, Lavelle, Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.
Teams are out for warmup! Starting lineups coming up!
We are less than a hour away from kickoff! Lineups should be released soon!
Good morning! Its game day in Spain!
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Tuesday afternoon for lunch time soccer and live game updates.
USWNT players injured, ill or rested for the France match-up were: Forwards Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, midfielder Julie Ertz, defenders Casey Short and Kelley O’Hara. O’Hara is still recovering from ankle surgery. Goalkeepers held out were Ashlyn Harris and Jane Campbell.
Many of the USWNT players are in the offseason for their respective clubs and it showed during the 3-1 loss against France. Of the players called up to January, midfielder Danielle Colaprico is the only player active at Sydney FC in Australia. Colaprico did not see any time on the pitch. The USWNT could not get anything going offensively. France brought the attack and had USWNT on the back foot the entire first half. The US played better in the second half but still could not get anything going offensively. Forward Mallory Pugh was able to score in the 90th minute but it was too late.
Spain's players to watch: Attacking midfielder and Spain’s all-time leading scorer Verónica Boquete was not selected for this international break. Spain still has plenty of players who can put the ball in the back of the net. Striker Jennifer Hermoso lead the team with seven goals in UEFA World Cup qualifying. Veteran midfielders Alexia Putellas, Amanda Sampedro Bustos and Marta Corredera are fully capable of giving opposing defenders fits. Captain Marta Torrejón and Irene Paredes shore up the backline with newly signed Seattle Reign FC defender Celia Jiménez. Look for Jiménez to get her first cap Tuesday. Will be interesting to see if any Women's U17 World Cup Champions get a call-up within the next few months leading up to the tournament.
USWNT also went undefeated in World Cup Qualifying. The USA breezed through the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championships to earn their spot in the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The USWNT was drawn in Group F with Thailand, Chile and Sweden. USWNT will open the tournament against Thailand June 11.
As Spain went undefeated in their World Cup Qualifying group, they became the second European country to qualify for the upcoming Women’s World Cup. They will be in Group B of the tournament with Germany, China PR and South Africa. Spain will faceoff against South Africa in their opening match on June 8.
Spain is currently on their own undefeated streak. The last defeat Spain suffered was in September of 2017 against France by a 3-1 score. Spain’s record during this current streak is 12W-0L-3D, claiming the 2018 Cyprus Cup and going undefeated in 2018 UEFA Women’s World Cup qualifying. Spain drew with against second ranked Germany and Belgium to close out 2018. This will be the first international match for Spain in 2019 before competing in the 2019 Algarve Cup in February.
The last time the USWNT tasted defeat was against Australia in 2017 during the Tournament of Nations. Australia was also the last team to earn a draw (1-1) against the USWNT during the 2018 Tournament of Nations. USWNT will look to get back on track against 12th ranked Spain on Tuesday afternoon.
The USWNT will travel to Alicante, Spain for their second friendly this year. USA’s 28 game undefeated streak was snapped 3-1 by France in their first international match on Saturday. Tuesday’s matchup will be the first time Spain and USWNT will meet on the Women’s side.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of an International Friendly matchup between the United States Women’s National Team and Spain. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be you host this afternoon. From now until kickoff on Tuesday, January 22 at 2:30 EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.