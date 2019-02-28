USWNT vs England Live Stream Score Commentary in 2019 SheBelieves Cup (0-0)
Follow the USA vs England stream, score and result of the 2019 SheBelieves Cup at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff for USWNT vs England is at 4:30 EST. Keep following for the live outcome on VAVEL USA.
Full auto refresh in 60
Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Saturday afternoon at 4:30pm EST for LIVE game updates.
Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee will host both matches on Saturday. First up is Brazil vs. Japan at 2PM EST. Then USWNT vs. England at 4:30PM EST on FOX.
The Lionesses will look to avenge their 1-0 loss from 2018 SheBelieves Cup. The lone goal in that matchup came off England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley own goal in the 58th minute.
England head coach Phil Neville expressed his approval of his defense to the media. “I enjoyed the test our defenders had.” He also expressed how VAR at the [Women’s] World Cup could help penalty decisions be better.
Injuries to regular starters, midfielder Lindsey Horan defender Becky Sauerbrunn, the Americans will have to improve in their defensive half. Center backs Tierna Davidson and Abby Dahlkemper will need to be better. Head coach Jill Ellis announced Sauerbrunn status for England is “To Be Determined” with a minor knee issue. It will be interesting to see if defensive minded midfielders Samantha Mewis or McCall Zerboni get to see the pitch after being left on the bench against Japan.
The match will be a major test for both going into the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. USWNT ranked #1 and England ranked #4 in the world, both will see where they measure up against a top class teams. This matchup may also be a preview to a knockout round match in the upcoming World Cup.
As a result, England Lionesses lead the tournament with three points (1W-0D-0L) and the USWNT are tied for second with one point (0W-1D-0L). Winner could have sole possession of first place depending on the Brazil vs. Japan result.
In the first match of the tournament, the England Lionesses would give up the first goal from a Brazilian penalty. Defender Lucy Bronze fouled Brazilian Marta inside the penalty area. England would score twice in the second half from forwards Ellen White and Beth Mead. White’s equalizer came in the 49th minute from fellow striker Fran Kirby. The goal was White’s fourth career SheBelieves Cup tally and now is the all-time leading goal scorer in tournament history. England’s go ahead goal came in the 75 minute from Mead’s powerful shot-cross from the right side that went over the goalkeeper's reach. England held on for a 2-1 victory.
USWNT took the lead twice but unable to hold off a young Japan squad. The Americans dominated the first half and got on the scoreboard in the 23rd minute. Tobin Heath drove her defender to the right endline and crossed to a waiting Megan Rapinoe to open the scoring. USWNT would take the 1-0 lead into halftime. Japan would take advantage of miscues by the American backline and scored the first equalizer in the 67th minute. Eight minutes later substitute Christen Press made an immediate impact assisting on Alex Morgan’s 99th career international goal giving the Americans their second lead. Again the USWNT were unable to hold the lead in the 91st minute due to more backline trouble and settled for a 2-2 draw.
The USWNT are coming off a tough 2-2 draw against Japan in their first match. The Americans will look to bounce back against an England squad that beat Brazil 2-1 in their first match. Saturday’s afternoon matchup will follow Brazil vs Japan and will take place in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of a 2019 SheBelieves Cup match between the United States Women’s National Team and England. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host this afternoon. From now until kickoff on Saturday, March 2 at 4:30PM EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.