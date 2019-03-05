Houston Dash 2019 preseason roster

The National Women's Soccer League began preseason camp today across nine different teams. The Houston Dash opens preseason with a total of 39 players on the roster, but only 23 have reported.

Players who will report after their international duties include: Jane Campbell for the US; Lindsay Agnew, Allysha Chapman, and Nichelle Prince for Canada; Rachel Daly for England; Clare Polkinghorne for Australia; and rookie Kayla McCoy for Jamaica.

Kyah Simon and Meleana Shim are both recovering from offseason injuries and will be reporting later on. Simon is dealing with a hamstring injury while Shim is recovering from surgery.

Forward Kimberly Keever has left the team to return to the University of Washington and Savannah Jordan retired from professional soccer. Goalkeeper Sammy Jo Prudhomme has been waived and joined the Washington Spirit for their preseason camp.

The Houston Dash will be starting its first season under new head coach James Clarkson.

2019 Houston Dash Preseason Roster by Position

Goalkeepers (4): Jane Campbell (NYR), Bianca Henninger, Devon Kerr (NRI), Cosette Morche (NRI)

Defenders (13): Lindsay Agnew (NYR), Amber Brooks, Allysha Chapman (NYR), Whitney Church (NRI), Taylor Comeau, Janelly Farias (NRI), Vanessa Flores (NRI), Jazmin Jackmon (CDP), Satara Murray, Clare Polkinghorne (NYR), Ally Prisock (CDP), Riley Smith (NRI), Ari Romero

Midfielders (12): Betsy Brandon (CDP), Grace Cutler (CDP), Haley Hanson, Paige Hayward (NRI), Kara Hoffman (NRI), Sofia Huerta, Jen Laponte (NRI), Veronica Latsko, Kristen Mewis (NYR), Christine Nairn, Meleana Shim (NYR), Rachel Stelter (NRI),

Forwards (10): Rachel Daly (NYR), Jamia Fields (NRI), Olivia Jarrell (NRI), Colleen Kennedy (NRI), CeCe Kizer (CDP), Kayla McCoy (CDP), Kealia Ohai, Nichelle Prince (NYR), Kyah Simon (NYR), Crystal Thomas (NRI)

Key:

CDP - 2019 NWSL College Draft pick

NRI - Non-Roster Invitee

NYR - Not Yet Reported to Camp