Washington Spirit 2019 preseason roster

Yesterday, the National Women’s Soccer League kicked off preseason ahead of their seventh season. The Washington Spirit have released their roster for preseason. Included in the roster are the five draft picks from this years college draft.

On the roster are five goalkeepers that have been invited back, including Sammy Jo Prudhomme who recently played for the Houston Dash. Defender Paige Nielsen makes her return to the NWSL as well as Mackenzie Berryhill. Tiffany McCarty who last played for FC Kansas City is also on the roster.

The five draft picks that have been signed are Tegan McGrady,Sam Staab,Dorian Bailey, Jordan DiBiasi,and Bailey Fiest.

They also have seven players that have yet to report to D.C. They are USA internationals, Rose Lavelle, Andi Sullivan and Mallory Pugh. Australian internationals and recent new signings, Amy Harrison and Chloe Logarzo. Lastly Jamaican international Cheyna Matthews(nee Williams)



2019 Washington Spirit Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers (6): Aubrey Bledsoe, Shae Yanez (NRI), Samantha Leshnak (NRI), Rachel Boaz (NRI), Sammy Jo Prudhomme (NRI)

Defenders (11): Megan Crosson, Jessica Davis (NRI), Mallory Eubanks, Amy Harrison (NYR), Tegan McGrady (CDP), Sam Staab (CDP), Paige Nielsen, Dorian Bailey (CDP), Mackenzie Berryhill (NRI), Carlin Hudson (NRI), Jackie Simpson (NRI), Megan Cox (NRI)

Midfielders (8): Meggie Dougherty Howard, Rose Lavelle (NYR), Joanna Lohman, Andi Sullivan (NYR), Chloe Logarzo (NYR), Tori Huster, Jordan DiBiasi (CDP, NYR), Amanda Rooney (NRI)

Forwards (10): Cali Farquharson, Ashley Hatch, Arielle Ship, Mallory Pugh (NYR), Cheyna Matthews (NYR), Bayley Feist (CDP), MyKayla Brown (NRI), Georgia Cloepfil (NRI), Tiffany McCarty (NRI), Lana Spitler (NRI)

Key:

CDP – 2019 NWSL College Draft pick

NRI – Non-Roster Invitee

NYR – Not Yet Reported to Camp