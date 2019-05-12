Washington Spirit earn second victory in high-scoring contest with Sky Blue FC

The Washington Spirit scored three goals for the first time since August of 2017 as they earned a win over Sky Blue FC. Washington jumped briefly to fourth place in the standings with the win, while Sky Blue remained at eighth in the league.

Many turnovers and goals throughout

The opening minutes of the match were very similar from both sides. The attack seemed to be running smoothly, but then an errant pass or miscommunication would take a good opportunity and neutralize it. After many chances, the first goal came in the 22nd minute.

Washington forward Cheyna Matthews took a long pass at the top of the box. Her first touch was faulty, and it popped the ball into the air. It fell fortuitously to her feet, and she took a shot that bounced off the chest of Sky Blue goalkeeper Didi Haracic. The ball rolled toward the end line, but Matthews caught up with it and sent a shot into the top netting to earn Washington a 1-0 lead.

The lead lasted just 10 minutes, though. A quick ball forward found SBFC forward Savannah McCaskill in space at the top of the box. She drove right at Washington netminder Aubrey Bledsoe, but, instead of taking the shot herself, she passed to the right to Raquel Rodriguez who sent the ball into the top-right corner for a Sky Blue equalizer.

In the 55th minute, the Washington Spirit were able to take the lead. Midfielder Chloe Logarzo took the ball down the left side of the field, and she passed it centrally to defender Amy Harrison who had come forward to join the attack. Instead of shooting, Harrison played the ball along to Jordan DiBiasi, who hit a first-time shot into the top of the goal to take a 2-1 lead.

Rocky Rodriguez was the second player on Sky Blue FC to score this season. | Photo: isiphotos.com

The game-clenching goal would come in the 68th minute as Matthews scored her second of the match. Washington substitute Cali Farquharson collected the ball near midfield and drove towards the back line. She took as much space at the defense would give her, and then she sent a perfect slip ball through to Matthews. Without taking a touch, Matthews sent the ball past the outstretched hands of Haracic to earn the brace and a 3-1 lead.

Sky Blue FC made a comeback attempt when Imani Dorsey scored in the 80th minute, but the game would ultimately end 3-2 for the visitors.

The loss kept Sky Blue FC in eighth place in the league with an upcoming game against Reign FC scheduled for next Saturday. Washington will try to continue their winning ways when they host Portland Thorns FC next weekend.