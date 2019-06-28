Chivas vs River Plate: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Colossus Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Chivas Guadalajara vs River Plate live stream, commentaries and updates of the 2019 Colossus Cup game. Kickoff: 23:05 ET.
Chivas: To be announced.
River Plate: To be announced.
SCORE: 0-0.
River Plate has been training in Los Angeles, specifically at UCLA, for days.
🎥 ¡Mirá lo mejor de otro día de trabajo en Los Ángeles!@LeoPonzio_ok *yyy corte* 🎬😂 pic.twitter.com/Yv4gkmS0rF— River Plate (@RiverPlate) June 28, 2019
Chivas players shared some time with their fans who live in the United States prior to tonight's game.
🎥 "Chivas une a todos los mexicanos que estamos en el extranjero" 🇲🇽— CHIVAS (@Chivas) June 28, 2019
Así fue nuestra convivencia hoy en San Diego, California ❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/G6XI0xn8KL
Chivas has experienced a sizzling summer with many changes. A couple of days ago, the club announced controversial José Luis Higuera's departure and, at the same time, Jorge Vergara announced that his son Amaury will take over the Chiverío.
After a little more than a month of inactivity, Chivas de Guadalajara are back in action and will face no less than the current Copa Libertadores and Recopa Sudamericana champions: River Plate of Argentina, in a duel of the Colossus Cup that will take place in the United States. Boca Juniors and Club America will also participate.
Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the Colossus Cup 2019 game: Chivas de Guadalajara vs River Plate!
