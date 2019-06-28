USWNT vs France: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for France vs USA USWNT live stream, commentaries and updates of the FIFA Women's World Cup game. Kickoff: 15:00 ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
USWNT Head Coach Jill Elis
"The US team lives in pressure. When you're young and come into this program, there's always a target on your back. We live in it regularly. It's a big game and the players know it. It's about being ready for their moment. They're wired for this and they live for this. They don't hide from the spotlight. It's a part of the pride and history in this program. Are there going to be nerves? Sure, it's a big game, but they're wired to handle it."
A three-time world champion, the USWNT is one of the favorites to win the title. They are the second team to reach the quarter-finals - alongside Germany. Unlike their opponents, the United States have been undefeated for longer with a total of 14 games without losing.
France’s Corinne Diacre
"We won't be able to match the Americans, that's for sure. But football is magical and it's not always the best team that wins. That gives us hope.”
USA 2-1 Spain
With a 100 percent success rate, United States also took part in Group F and led the biggest win in the history of any FIFA World Cup with a 13-0 win over Thailand. Nevertheless, the USWNT beat Spain 2-1 in a balanced duel in the Round of 16.
France 2-1 Brazil
France went undefeated in the first round. In the Round of 16, the home team eliminated Brazil by 2-1. Thaisa and Gauvin scored in the regular time, but captain Amandine Henry scored the winning goal in overtime.
The France vs USWNT game game will be played at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France. The kickoff is scheduled at 15:00 ET.
Welcome to VAVEL USA's LIVE coverage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 game: France vs United States!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.