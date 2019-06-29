Mexico vs Costa Rica: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Gold Cup TV (0-0)
Follow along for CONCACAF Mexico vs Costa Rica live stream, commentaries and updates of the 2019 Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 22:30 ET.
Selección Mexicana: TBA.
Costa Rica: TBA.
SCORE: 0-0.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Costa Rica game.
Whoever wins that match will face the winner of the match between Canada and Haiti, who will face each other before Mexico, also at the NRG stadium in Houston.
Costa Rica Head Coach speaks
"We are prepared to beat anyone, my players have a lot of class, a lot of hierarchy, Mexico is a great team but it is 11 against 11 and the ball in the middle, there is not much mystery in football," said Uruguayan Gustavo Matosas, coach of Costa Rica.
One opponent who could well make a profit out of Mexico's carelessness is Costa Rica, which was profiled as the 'Tri''s opponent for the semifinals. But the 'Ticos' were surprised 2-1 by Haiti and gave up the first place in Group B to sentence the clash against Mexico.
Mexico Head Coach speaks
"I'm not happy with the match because we made distractions that in another instance against higher-ranking rivals could have cost the match," said Mexico coach Gerardo Martino in the preview of the match against Costa Rica.
Mexico advanced to the Quarterfinals with a perfect stride in the group phase, something it hadn't achieved since the 2011 edition when it won the CONCACAF championship. Cuba, Canada and Martinique have been its victims so far in this year' edition.
