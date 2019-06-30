Goals, penalty kicks and highlights: Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica in Gold Cup 2019
Jimenez's resources to open the scoreboard. Physical and intelligence to solve in front of the arch.
Just the right moment for Mexico who was going through a very erratic period.
The only time they did so in the Gold Cup (CONCACAF Championships) was 1969 in San Jose when they won 2-0.
6 Óscar Duarte
19 Kendall Waston
8 Bryan Oviedo
4 Keysher Fuller
5 Celso Borges
2 Randall Leal
13 Allan Cruz
10 Bryan Ruiz C
11 Mayron George
12 Joel Campbell
DT Gustavo Matosas
21 Luis Rodríguez
2 Néstor Araujo
3 Carlos Salcedo
4 Edson Álvarez
6 Jonathan Dos Santos
18 Andrés Guardado C
23 Jesús Gallardo
20 Rodolfo Pizarro
9 Raúl Jiménez
22 Uriel Antuna
DT Gerardo Martino
Canada and Haiti are facing each other in the same stadium. Haiti has just turned it around. From 0-2 to 3-2 to the Maple Leaf team.
