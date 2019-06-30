Goals, penalty kicks and highlights: Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica in Gold Cup 2019
Follow along for Mexico vs Costa Rica live stream, squads and preview updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 22:30 ET.

alannunez
Alan Núñez
Selección MexicanaOchoa, L. Rodríguez, Araújo, Salcedo, Álvarez, Dos Santos, Guardado, Gallardo, Pizarro, Antuna, Jiménez.
Costa RicaMoreira, Duarte, Waston, Oviedo, Fuller, Borges, Leal, Cruz, Ruiz, Campbell, George
SCORE0-1, min. 44, R.Jimenez. 1-1, min. 52, B.Ruiz.
VIDEO: Ochoa's superb save
With this save, Guillermo Ochoa puts Mexico in the semifinal of the Gold Cup.
IT IS OVER! MEXICO TO THE SEMIS
Ochoa saves the penalty kick and becomes the hero of the night! Mexico onto the next round!
PK's: Mexico 5-4 Costa Rica
Showing his experience, Salcedo places the ball away from the goalkeeper.
PK's: Mexico 4-4 Costa Rica
Calvo puts the 4-4 on the board.
PK's: Mexico 4-3 Costa Rica
Moreno calmly scores 4-3.
PK's: Mexico 3-3 Costa Rica
Duarte scores and this is still tied.
PK's: Mexico 3-2 Costa Rica
Gallardo calmly scores the goal.
PK's: Mexico 2-2 Costa Rica
Costa Rica missed it! The shoot out is tied now.
PK's: Mexico 2-2 Costa Rica
Alvarado scores off his left foot for Mexico. Costa Rica leads by one goal.
PK's: Mexico 1-2 Costa Rica
Aguilar did it perfectly. Impeccable.
PK's: Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica
GOAL. Montes does it with personality. To the right side of the goalkeeper.
PK's: Mexico 0-1 Costa Rica
Borgues shoots to the left and scores.
Penalty Kicks: Mexico 0-0 Costa Rica
Jimenez missed it! Unbelievable!
Mexico will be the first one to shoot.
Penalty kicks
Everything will be decided now.
Penalty kicks!
We're going to the penalty shootout. The coaches of Mexico and Costa Rica will have to decide their shooters.
118'
Mexico wastes a counterattack. Montes makes a terrible decision in the final touch.
Duarte goes down to the pitch and medical assistance comes in.
116'
Aguilar's shot correctly captured by Memo Ochoa. The penalties look closer and closer.
Apart from the result, it is important to highlight Mexico's great physical condition. More than 115 minutes and Martino's team looks fresh and strong.
Ochoa's save a few minutes ago was a turning point. Mexico have recovered the ball and attack very offensively.
112'
Pizarro's header deflected by one meter to the left of the Costa Rica goal.
110'
Costa Rica, so close to score! Ochoa saves Mexico at the back of the net.
107'
Dangerous counterattack by Mexico generated by a stolen ball from Costa Rica's defenders.
The second part of the extended time begins.
Onto the 2nd extra time
Mexico and Costa Rica will switch sides and start the second half.
105'
It is very close to the line outside the goal. Free kick for Mexico.
102'
Mexico controls the rhythm of the match. Campbell is substituted by Gamboa.
100'
Pizarro again! Missed definition after a great play with Rodriguez. Mexico is close to scoring.
97'
Mexico's high pressure generates errors for Costa Rica and therefore loses the ball.
95'
Pizarro was close. The former Pachuca and Chivas player received from behind and shot.
93'
Mexico has the ball while Costa Rica hopes to find on a counterattack basis.
91'
The first extra time has started. Mexico wants to make it to the next round!
Extra time
Nothing for anyone. Regular time is up and we'll go to extra time. Half an hour more football we will be having.
2x Yellow Cards
Costa Rica's Óscar Duarte on the 69' and Keysher Fuller on the 61' were booked.
GOOOOAALLL COSTA RICA
#10 Bryan Ruiz equalizes the game with a great finish.
VIDEO: Mexico's goal
While it's halftime, have a look at Raul Jimenez's goal.
GOOOAAALLLL MEXICO!
It had to be him, of course. Raul Jimenez scores for Mexico before the first half is over.
 Jimenez's resources to open the scoreboard. Physical and intelligence to solve in front of the arch. Just the right moment for Mexico who was going through a very erratic period.
One more yellow card
Midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos receives the second yellow card for the Mexican National Team. Intense match in the midfield.
Yellow card for Costa Rica
#10 Bryan Ruiz is booked. Both teams have a yellow card already.
Yellow card
Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo receives a yellow card after a harsh foul on Ruiz.
17'
Mexico has the highest possession so far: 52% and 48% of Costa Rica. Although the Ticos have already had a shot to goal.
0'
And we are underway here at the NRG Stadium!
El Tri riding momentum of 7 straight wins under Tata Martino. Los Ticos have one win in their last 19 matches vs Mexico.
All set for this exciting Gold Cup match to begin in just a few minutes!
This is how the pitch looks like in Houston minutes before the game starts!


 
In case you haven't seen Mexico's lineup, here you can check it out.
VAVEL Fact
55th game between the sides and Costa Rica have only beaten Mexico 7 times in their history.

The only time they did so in the Gold Cup (CONCACAF Championships) was 1969 in San Jose when they won 2-0.

A comeback for history
After going two goals down in the game, Haiti took advantage of Canada's mistakes and waits now for the winner of Mexico vs Costa Rica in the semifinals.
Costa Rica Lineup
23 Leonel Moreira

6 Óscar Duarte

19 Kendall Waston

8 Bryan Oviedo

4 Keysher Fuller

5 Celso Borges

2 Randall Leal

13 Allan Cruz

10 Bryan Rui­z C

11 Mayron George

12 Joel Campbell

DT Gustavo Matosas

Mexico Lineup
13 Guillermo Ochoa

21 Luis Rodríguez

2 Néstor Araujo

3 Carlos Salcedo

4 Edson Álvarez

6 Jonathan Dos Santos

18 Andrés Guardado C

23 Jesús Gallardo

20 Rodolfo Pizarro

9 Raúl Jiménez

22 Uriel Antuna

DT Gerardo Martino

The lineups of Mexico and Costa Rica are confirmed. Let's check them out.
Teams that have won the Gold Cup
Mexico: 10
United States: 6
Costa Rica: 3
Canada: 2
Honduras: 1
Guatemala: 1
Haiti: 1
Unbelievable what is happening in this very stadium where Mexico vs Costa Rica will be played.

Canada and Haiti are facing each other in the same stadium. Haiti has just turned it around. From 0-2 to 3-2 to the Maple Leaf team.

Fuerza Jona!
The motivation of Mexico's goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco prior to the duel against Costa Rica.
What an atmosphere there is in Houston right now. The fans of Costa Rica following their "Pura Vida" style.
How to watch Mexico vs Costa Rica LIVE stream
If you want to watch it on TV, your options are: Univision Deportes (US-Español), Univision (US-Español), FOX Sports 1 (US-English), Sky HD(Mexico), Azteca 7 (Mexico), Canal de las Estrellas (Mexico), UnivisionTDN(Mexico), Teletica Canal 7 (Costa Rica).

If you want to watch in on streaming: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), Univision NOW, Fox Sports GO, CONCACAF GO.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

Ticket scalping
In the ticket resale outside of the stadium, the tickets for Mexico vs. Costa Rica are between $60 and $300.
Potential contender
Canada is beating Haiti 2-0 at half-time. Everything indicates that the winner of this match will face the Canadian nation in semifinals.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Costa Rica game.
El Tri's Head Coach speaks
"I'm not happy with the match because we made distractions that in another instance against higher-ranking rivals could have cost the match."

 

Mexico advanced to the Quarterfinals with a perfect stride in the group phase, something it hadn't achieved since the 2011 edition when it won the CONCACAF championship. Cuba, Canada and Martinique have been its victims so far in this year' edition.
Costa Rica's Coach speaks
"We are prepared to beat anyone, my players have a lot of class, a lot of hierarchy, Mexico is a great team but it is 11 against 11 and the ball in the middle, there is not much mystery in football."
One opponent who could well make a profit out of Mexico's carelessness is Costa Rica, which was profiled as the 'Tri''s opponent for the semifinals. But the 'Ticos' were surprised 2-1 by Haiti and gave up the first place in Group B to sentence the clash against Mexico.
Welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the Gold Cup 2019 game: Mexico vs Costa Rica!

My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, rosters updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.

