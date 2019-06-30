USA vs Curaçao: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Gold Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for USA vs Curaçao live stream TV, squads and preview updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 19:00 ET.
USA Head Coach Gregg Berhalter speaks
"We think it's very important for us to build the team culture and build togetherness. We know that because we don't have a lot time together, we have to take advantage of the time we do have. We know that as we build this cohesion, we're going to be stronger on the field," said to ESPN FC.
United States has shown a very high level so far in the Gold Cup. In the group stage they scored 12 goals and conceded just one. USMNT’s +11 goal difference is the team’s best in Gold Cup group stage history.
Curacao, along with Haiti, have been the revelation of the tournament. The Caribbean nation had a resounding 1-0 win over Honduras.
The central referee for this match will be Mexican Adonai Escobedo Gonzalez.
How to watch USA vs Curaçao live TV and Stream
If you want to watch it on TV, your options are: Univision Deportes (US-Español), Univision (US-Español), FOX Sports 1 (US-English).
If you want to watch in on streaming: fuboTV (Free trial + monthly subscription), Univision NOW, Fox Sports GO, CONCACAF GO.
The USA vs Curaçao game will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, in Philadelphia, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 8pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Quarterfinals 2019 Gold Cup game: USA vs Curaçao!
