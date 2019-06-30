Necaxa vs Herediano: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Friendly Game (0-1)
Follow along for Necaxa vs Herediano live stream, squads and preview updates of 2019 Friendly game. Kickoff time: 13:00 ET.
Necaxa: TBA.
: TBA.
SCORE: 0-0.
Necaxa
00
¡GOAL
8'. The Herediano team is ahead on the scoreboard with a free-kick charge.
1'
The game starts in Aguascalientes!
On the other hand, this is the second commitment that Herediano will sustain in the preseason tour of Mexico. In the first one, they were defeated by Querétaro.
For this encounter, the Rayos will only be able to count on their national signings: Ricardo Chávez, Jairo González, Rodrigo Noya and Jesús Angulo, since the Chilean winger, Juan Delgado, barely joined the red-and-white preseason.
This will be the third preseason game of Necaxa. In the first one, they beat Inter Playa, while in the last one they were defeated by Celaya.
The Necaxa vs Herediano game will be played at the Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The start of play is scheduled at 13:00pm ET.
