Real Madrid will meet with Eriksen's agent

One of Real Madrid's pending chapters is in the midfield. With Pogba's meeting with Manchester United pending on his return from vacation, Real Madrid is looking for alternatives.

To this day, Donny Van de Beek is the most feasible option as long as the transaction does not exceed 50 million euros. The option of Christian Eriksen seemed discarded, but a direct offer from Tottenham has reactivated this possibility.

Such is the case that one of the lawyers of the Danish player has planned to travel this week to Spain to know what are Real Madrid intentions.

The footballer's contact with the Madrid club dates back to two years ago, but Tottenham's refusal to negotiate last summer or, better said, to do so for more than 150 million euros, slowed down the agreement that seemed to exist.

Over the last few months, the conversation has resumed, but was stalled a month ago by Zinedine Zidane's clear decision to sign Pogba.

Now there are two factors that are playing in the signing of the Danish. On one hand, the official offer of the English club and on the other the refusal of Manchester United to negotiate the possible departure of the French.

Right now, only a strong posture by Pogba could lead to a new negotiation for the signing of Pogba. There is no other option. In the Van de Beek's case, Real Madrid is seeing him as an option for the future and the market is placing him as an alternative as long as the price is not more than 50 million euros.