USWNT vs England: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for USA vs England live stream, squads and scores updates of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal game. Kickoff time: 3pm ET.
Projected England lineup
Bardsley; Lucy Bronze, Houghton, Bright, Stokes; Walsh, Kirby, Scott; Parris, White, Duggan.
Lucy Bronze's night
The right-back, who plays for Olympique Lyonnais, will play at her team's stadium on Tuesday. "I've been dreaming of playing in Lyon and reaching this semi-final. I think all the pressure and passion came to the surface with this goal."
England so far
England finished first in Group D with 9 points. In the Round of 16, they beat Cameroon and, in the quarter-finals, defeated Norway.
Projected UWSNT lineup
Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Ertz, Mewis, Lavelle; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.
With their victories over France, USWNT reached 15 games of unbeatenness in the tournament. That's 12 wins and just two draws.
Record for Jil Ellis
Coach Jill Ellis played his 125th game in charge against France and just passed April Heinrichs. Jill has become the coach who has led the national team the most in history.
USWNT so far
USA finished first in Group F with 9 points. In the Round of 16 they beat Spain and in the quarter-finals they defeated France.
Head-to-head record
England have faced USA on 16 occasions. That's 10 wins for the Americans, four draws and two victories for England.
The central referee for this match will be Brazilian Edina Alves Batista.
At what time is USWNT vs England?
The USA vs England game will be played at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, in Paris, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 3 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: USA vs England!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.