Mexico vs Haiti: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Gold Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Mexico vs Haiti live stream, squads and scores updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 21:30 ET.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Haiti game.
PROJECTED SQUAD MEXICO
Ochoa; Luis Rodriguez, Araujo, Salcedo and Alvarez; Guardado, Gallardo and Jonathan dos Santos; Pizarro, Antuna and Raúl Jiménez.
Coach: Tata Martino.
Needing the penalties to advance, Mexico had a barrier they couldn't overcome against Costa Rica: the defense was well posted.
Against Haiti, Meixco will have a little more space since the Haitians are more offensive than the Costa Ricans.
That said, Raul Jimenez, the Tricolor top scorer with four goals, will be a good card for Tata Martino, who is expected to repeat the team that played for Costa Rica.
PROJECTED SQUAD: HAITI
Placide; J. Geffrard, Jean-Baptiste, Christian and Arcus; Sabat, Alceus and Guerrier; Bazile, Nazon and Pierrot. Coach: Marc Collat.
Haiti know they'll have a tough game ahead of them. Unlike the other games, the Central American team will not be able to throw themselves into attack once and for all to avoid suffering on the counter-attacks.
On the other hand, the strong attacking power shouldn't be shy. Marc Collat should repeat the good second-half performance against the Canadians.
PENALTY KICKS
However, the quarter-finals gave a great test of fire to the team that, under Tata Martino's command, had scored at least three goals in all the previous seven games. A 1-1 victory over Costa Rica lasted until the penalty shoot-out, where Mexico won 5-4.
GROUP LEADER
Coached by Argentina's Tata Martino, Mexico made their debut with a 7-0 win over Cuba. Then, 3-1 in Canada and 3-2 in Martinique were enough to take them to the top of the group.
MEXICO IS FAVORITE
El Tri has yet to lose. The three victories in the first round of matches have already shown that Mexico are the big favourites.
In the Quarterfinals, Canada went on to open 2-0 in the first game of the knockout rounds, but in the second half, Haiti have turned around and are now making their finest appearance in history in the Gold Cup.
In the first round, the 2-1 comeback win over Costa Rica in the final round was when the blue and red team were sure they wouldn't be a mere extra. Before that, a 2-1 defeat of Bermuda and a 2-0 defeat of Nicaragua had already led to Haiti's qualification.
HAITI 100%
In addition to USA, the Haitians are the only ones to have won every game of the competition so far. Of the four triumphs that have taken Haiti to the semi-finals, three of them were turning points, showing the nation's ability to react.
...IF IT'S A TIE...
In the Gold Cup, if the duel ends in a draw, there is a 30-minute extra time and, if the equality persists, a penalty shootout. Unlike some other competitions, anyone who loses in the semi-final will not have to play the match for third place.
How to watch Mexico vs Haiti LIVE stream
The Mexico vs Haiti game will be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The start of play is scheduled at 17:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Gold Cup semifinal game: Mexico vs Haiti!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.