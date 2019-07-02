Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch AFCON 2019
Follow along for Ghana vs Ghuinea-Bissau live stream, squads and preview updates of the 2019 AFCON game. Kickoff time: 12:00 pm ET.
Guinea Lineup
Jonas Mendes (GK)
Nanu Chipela
Gomes Marcelo
Djalo Juary
Soares Mamadu
Candé (C)
Bura Norgueira
Soriano Mané
Mamadu Tunkara Pele
Mama Samba Baldé
Joseph Mendes
Piqueti Djassi
Ghana Lineup
Richard Ofori (GK)
Andy Yiadom
Joseph Aidoo
John Boye
Baba Rahman
Mubarak Wakaso
Thomas Partey
Andre Dede Ayew (C)
Kwabena Owusu
Samuel Owusu
Jordan Ayew
The Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau game will be played at the New Suez Stadium, in Suez, Egypt. The start of play is scheduled at 12:00pm ET.
