Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch AFCON 2019
Photo: VAVEL

Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch AFCON 2019

Follow along for Ghana vs Ghuinea-Bissau live stream, squads and preview updates of the 2019 AFCON game. Kickoff time: 12:00 pm ET.

vavel
VAVEL Team
Live Loader
Full auto refresh in 60
VAVEL Live SmallLive Match
Guinea Lineup
Jonas Mendes (GK)

Nanu Chipela

Gomes Marcelo

Djalo Juary

Soares Mamadu

Candé (C)

Bura Norgueira

Soriano Mané

Mamadu Tunkara Pele

Mama Samba Baldé

Joseph Mendes

Piqueti Djassi

Ghana Lineup
Richard Ofori (GK)

Andy Yiadom

Joseph Aidoo

John Boye

Baba Rahman

Mubarak Wakaso

Thomas Partey

Andre Dede Ayew (C)

Kwabena Owusu

Samuel Owusu

Jordan Ayew

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau game.
The Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau game will be played at the New Suez Stadium, in Suez, Egypt. The start of play is scheduled at 12:00pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 AFCON game: Ghana vs Guinea-Bissau!

My name is Peter Lemus and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo