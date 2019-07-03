Club America vs Boca Juniors: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Colossus Cup 2019
Follow along for Club America vs Boca Juniors live stream, squads and preview updates of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup game. Kickoff time: 7pm ET.
Club América: TBA.
Boca Juniors: TBA.
SCORE: 0-0.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch America vs Boca Juniors LIVE stream
If you want to follow the game on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
If you are in the Tri-state area, you still have the opportunity to buy a ticket and go support America or Boca Juniors. The cheapest ticket starts at $35.
America projected squad
In Miguel Herrera's training the following starting eleven has been used:
Óscar Jiménez in the goal, Paul Aguilar, Emanuel Aguilera, Carlos Vargas and Luis Reyes in defence, Sebastián Córdova, Rubén 'el oso' González and Andrés Ibargüen in midfield, while Jeremy Menez would accompany Henry Martín and Alejandro Díaz in attack.
Giovanni Dos Santos?
So far, America has no reinforcements for Apertura 2019. However, the club's board is in negotiations with international Giovanni Dos Santos to become America's new player.
The Club America Aguilas will make their debut tonight in the 2019 edition of the Colossus Cup. Their rival Boca Juniors is considered by many to be the most important team in Argentina.
Without a doubt, today we will have a duel of giants.
The America vs Boca Juniors game will be played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, United States. The start of play is scheduled at 7pm ET.
