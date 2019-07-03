Santos vs Monterrey: Live Stream Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Santos Laguna vs Monterrey live stream, squads and wickets updates for the friendly match. Kickoff time:17:30 ET
Dreaming a forward
Monterrey is still searching a forward in the transfer window, we have to remind you: Bareiro is out of the team, Zaldívar will have his last six months at 'La Sultana' but he didn't accomplish with the demands. A lot of names have been coming out but nothing serious, the last was Vincent Janssen, a Tottenham Hotspurs player. Being seriously, everyone have to wait a little bit more for an official announcement
Félix Torres will be arriving to Torreón
After the loan from Santos to his new 'little brother' Atlas of Hugo Nervo, the coach Guillermo Almada is looking for a central back and the name that has appear in recent days is: Félix Torres, a young ecuadorian from Guayaquil; actually the president of the team, Barcelona de Guayaquil, said in a conference press that Félix is totally sold to Santos, and Barcelona acquired a 30 per cent of a future sale.
Both teams were training at Cancun in the IberoStar hotel, and both teams had been playing at least two friendly matches before tomorrow. We have no doubt they will offer us a quality game with the best of their available roster
Santos Laguna - Monterrey game will be played at the HEB Park in Edinburg, Texas. The start of play is scheduled at 5:30. The weather for tomorrow is expected to be sunny with a little bit of wind.
