Report: Xolos de Tijuana sign Vladimir Loroña

Club Puebla will say goodbye to Vladimir Loroña, its most promising youth player in the last decade.

The right back forged in the youth divisions will become Xolos de Tijuana's new player, sources confirmed to VAVEL.

The skills of Loroña, who has been part of Mexico National Youth Team, attracted the interest of Tijuana, whose sports intelligence department pressed hard for the signing of the Sonora native.

Club Puebla will secure a generous amount of money by selling 60% of the footballer as it will retain 40% of the remaining transfer from a future sale.

While the club will benefit from this deal, it is a reality that, with the departure of Loroña, the team's defense will be forced to reinvent itself.